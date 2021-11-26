Avril Lavigne announces 2022 Canadian tour with stops in 14 cities

Canada’s fave pop-punk princess is returning to the stage.

Live Nation has announced Avril Lavigne’s “Bite Me Canada 2022” tour, her first in over 10 years.

“I’m so excited to come home and rock out with you, Canada! I can’t wait to see you in person this Spring!” said Lavigne in a statement released by Live Nation.

Lavigne will visit 14 Canadian cities with special guests, grandson and MOD SUN. The tour kicks off in Moncton, NB, on May 3, 2022, with dates in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary before wrapping up in Victoria on May 25, 2022.

This news comes after the multiple Juno Award winner released her new single “Bite me,” featuring Travis Barker. It’s her first release of new music since her 2019 album, Head Above Water.

The tour also coincides with the 20th anniversary of the singer’s iconic, diamond-selling debut album, Let Go, which includes pop-punk anthems “Complicated,” and “Sk8er Boi.”

While you’re waiting to see her in person, you can watch Lavigne and Barker perform “Bite Me” on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on November 30.

Tickets go on sale on December 3 at 10 am on Live Nation.

