Where to see Canada Day Fireworks in Metro Vancouver this summer

Canada Day is coming up fast and it’s a big day of celebration and reflection across the country.

One of our favourite moments of the festivities is the fireworks displays, and a number of events in and around Metro Vancouver have huge ones planned for their July 1 extravaganzas.

Though the traditional Canada Day fireworks at Canada Place in downtown Vancouver have been cancelled, we’ve put together a list of cities and celebrations that will be lighting up the night sky.

We’ll add more Canada Day fireworks to our checklist as they get announced, so stay tuned!

What: City of Surrey’s annual Canada Day event features a huge concert lineup, amusement rides, a summer market and local Indigenous artisans, a kid’s zone, and food trucks. There will also be an extensive lineup of Indigenous education, recognition, and cultural sharing. The Indigenous Village will be expanded to include the Siam Stage, which means “Respected Ones” in the Coast Salish language.

Then, when 10:30 pm rolls around, find a spot on the grass to take in the spectacular fireworks show as it illuminates the sky above you.

When: July 1, 2022

Time: 10 am to 11 pm. Fireworks at 10:30 pm

Where: Bill Reid Millenium Amphitheatre – 17728 64th Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free

What: Canada Day in Burnaby will be filled with fun events and activities to commemorate the occasion, and fireworks are planned to cap off the day of festivities.

When: July 1, 2022

Time: 4:30 to 10 pm

Where: Metrotown-Central Park Area

Admission: Free

What: Kicking off at noon, Canada Day in Coquitlam features family-friendly live entertainment, multicultural performances, food trucks, activities, and opportunities to learn more about Canadian and pre-colonial Indigenous history. Make sure to stick around for the fireworks over Lafarge Lake in the evening.

When: July 1, 2022

Time: 12 to 10:30 pm. Fireworks at 10 pm

Where: Town Centre Park – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Admission: Free

What: Start your Abbotsford Canada Day with a fun community parade along its main street, then head to Abbotsford Exhibition Park for a day-long family festival and community showcase with live entertainment, interactive play zones, multi-cultural-themed food truck festival, and more. The festivities wrap up with a fireworks finale.

When: July 1, 2022

Time: Parade starts at 11 am. Family Festival from 1 to 5 pm. Main stage entertainment from 1 to 10 pm. Fireworks finale at 10:15 pm

Where: Parade along Abbotsford’s main street; Festivities will be at Abbotsford Exhibition Park – 32470 Haida Drive, Abbotsford

Admission: Free