20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: June 5 to 11

Springtime is just flying by! Get closer to summer with these 20 great Vancouver events happening from June 5 to 11. Bard on the Beach, Italian Day, and more!

What: Let your tastebuds start tingling! Vancouver’s annual celebration of Italian culture, heritage, and community will return this spring with a full-size festival.

Thousands of Vancouverites will take over Commercial Drive as it transforms into a 14-block car-free zone. There will be plenty of merchants, food vendors, and entertainment to discover throughout the day-long event.

When: June 11, 2023

Time: 12 to 9 pm

Where: Commercial Drive (Venables Street to Grandview Highway), Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: In celebration of the studio’s 100th anniversary, a candlelight Warner Bros. tribute concert is coming to Vancouver this spring. The tentative song list includes iconic tunes from The Wizard of Oz, Batman, and Friends.

When: June 9, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm

Where: Christ Church Cathedral – 690 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $30, purchase online

What: Burrard Yacht Club hosts its annual Classic Boat and Car Show this weekend, and guests can discover over 30 classic vintage boats and over 50 classic cars at the popular event. There will also be free sailing lessons for children and youth ages 8-15 yrs old with parental approval, and food and drink stands will be on-site.

Admission is by donation to the Adaptive Sailing Association of BC.

When: June 10, 2023

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Burrard Yacht Club – 10 Gostick Place, North Vancouver

Admission: By donation

What: Legendary Canadian mixed martial artist Georges St-Pierre (GSP) is appearing at the newly renovated Living Room at Hotel Belmont on Saturday, June 10.

The event is presented by the sports gambling website BET99, which has GSP as its ambassador. Fans can snap a photo with the MMA great, then stick around to watch UFC 289 at the hotspot in the heart of Vancouver’s Entertainment district.

When: June 10, 2023

Time: 5 pm

Where: The Living Room at The Hotel Belmont – 654 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free; RSVP by visiting Hotel Belmont online or emailing [email protected].

What: Vancouver Bandits bring Canadian Elite Basketball League action to the Langley Events Centre on June 6 when they face the Winnipeg Sea Bears. It’s also the School Day game, so tip-off is at 11 am.

When: June 6, 2023

Time: 11 am

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

Bard on the Beach What: One of Vancouver’s most beloved theatre companies is returning to Sen̓áḵw/Vanier Park this summer with an exciting lineup of shows. Bard on the Beach’s 34th season includes a British invasion, a vast historical drama, a tale of political intrigue, and an immersive theatre piece drawn from Shakespeare’s Macbeth. When: June 8 to September 30, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Concord Pacific’s Free Family Bike Festival and Tour de Concord Cycling Race are happening on Saturday, June 10, with kids’ activities, food trucks and a beer garden, and more to check out.

The city’s first major summer event of 2023 will take place on a new 900-metre cycling course on the north shore of False Creek. Children aged 6 to 12 can bring their own bicycles to ride on the closed course before the race starts. And riders between the ages of 3 to 12 can visit the kids zone to learn drop-in skills, tackle the obstacle course, and participate in games sessions.

When: June 10, 2023

Time: 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Concord Pacific Place – False Creek next to Science World – 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free; register online

What: The Wellness Studio Pop-Up at Bentall Centre spotlights workplace well-being and mental health. The four-week activation offers yoga, strength classes, sound baths, art therapy, mental health talks, and more.

The best of Vancouver’s wellness community will lead the classes, sessions, and other programming. The Wellness Studio also includes spaces such as a phone-free meditation area and an immersive meditation pod called Haven.

When: Now until June 9, 2023

Time: Monday to Friday from 12 pm to 6 pm

Where: Retail Concourse Unit 311 at Bentall Centre — 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: A minimum donation amount of $10 will go towards Foundry in support of youth mental health resources. The donations will be matched by Bentall Centre and complex owner and operator Hudson Pacific Properties.

What: Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and the VSO School of Music present Day of Music, with over 100 free concerts of various music genres to discover in venues across the city.

The all-ages event features performances on 13 stages across the Lower Mainland, including the YVR, Bill Curtis Square in Yaletown, and the Vancouver Convention Centre. The grand finale is a full VSO orchestra concert, under the baton of VSO Music Director Otto Tausk, at the Orpheum at 8 pm.

When: June 10, 2023

Time: Various performances between 10 am to 10 pm

Where: Various venues across the Lower Mainland

Cost: Free

What: Car-Free Day Surrey, hosted by the Newton Business Improvement Association, is a day-long event with live entertainment, family-friendly activities, food vendors and more.

Visitors will find lots to see and do during the free street party, including concerts by acclaimed Canadian British singer Luv Randhawa and the popular eight-piece Latin alternative band MNGWA.

There will also be TransLink installations to explore, a beer garden, a family zone with roving performers and comedic juggler Matt Henry, and a dance stage with breakdance battles.

When: June 10, 2023

Time: Noon to 8 pm

Where: 137th Street, Surrey (Between 72A Avenue and 74th Avenue)

Cost: Free

What: One of the city’s most popular Japanese cultural festivals is officially returning for its summer edition. The Japan Market Summer Festival 2023 will take place at the šxʷƛ̓exən Xwtl’a7shn Plaza at Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza, with several food trucks and food vendors for visitors to dig into.

When: June 10 and 11, 2023

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza, 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting from $4, purchase online

What: The Fleurs de Villes show will return to Vancouver from June 9 to 18 and blossom at VanDusen Botanical Garden for the first time.

With summer travel back in full swing, the flower show, titled “Voyage,” is dedicated to celebrating iconic global destinations and different festivals, fashion, and famous people.

When: June 9 to 18, 2023

Time: 9 am to 7 pm

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden

Cost: $29.12 for visitors aged 13 and above, $11.20 for children, purchase online

What: The Whitecaps are taking on CF Montreal on Wednesday, June 7, at BC Place for the Voyageurs Cup and a spot in next year’s CONCACAF Champions League.

The Whitecaps are giving away 15,000 rally towels at the Canadian Championship final on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans will also be able to enjoy discounted drinks before the game too. The Whitecaps are taking 50% off all drinks – alcoholic and non-alcoholic – through to gates open and right up to kickoff.

When: June 7, 2023

Time: The Warmup from 4:30 to 7:15 pm at Terry Fox Plaza, Kick-off at 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Her Ladyship presents a night of laughs with an all-woman sketch comedy group. The troupe aims to empower and enlighten women through theatre while also shining a hilarious light on the female-identifying experience.

When: June 9 and 10, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Festival House – 1398 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $28 plus fees, purchase online

What: Launched in June 2008, this open-air market offers visitors an assortment of food and craft stalls to peruse. Shop for fresh fruits and veggies as well as artisan goods while you listen to live entertainers.

When: Every Saturday until October 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: North Parking Lot of Burnaby City Hall – 4949 Canada Way at Deer Lake Parkway, Burnaby

What: A mere 90-minute drive from Vancouver, Cultus Lake Waterpark will start welcoming guests for the 2023 season on weekends starting Saturday, June 10 and daily starting on Saturday, June 24.

Cultus Lake opened in 1984 and is locally owned and operated. With numerous waterslides, several splash pads, a lazy river, and even hot tubs, the park is the perfect way to enjoy a summer day.

When: June 10 until September 4, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Cultus Lake Waterpark – 4150 Columbia Valley Highway, Cultus Lake

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Enjoy a night out to help raise funds for WISH Drop-In Centre Society. Guests will enjoy burlesque by the Geekenders, live music by Autoheart, improv by The Comedy Department, drag by Alter, and piano karaoke with Eddie Lam Halen.

When: June 11, 2023

Time: 7 to 11 pm

Where: LanaLou’s Restaurant – 362 Powell Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Purchase online

What: A Boogie wit da Hoodie is a multi-platinum artist from the Bronx, New York. The New York Times called him “the most promising young rapper the city has produced in some time.” His latest tour is for his fourth studio album, Me vs Myself.

When: June 10 and 11, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre — 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, available via Ticketmaster

What: Canada’s first and only 100% plant-based night market has a busy summer season ahead, and foodies and shoppers will want to join the fun.

The Vegan Market are food-fuelled parties that invite guests to enjoy a drink while shopping from local businesses, makers, and brands. From plant-based cheese to handmade ceramics, delicious spreads, and upcycled clothing, the markets are packed with unique items for all shopping needs.

When: June 8, June 22, July 13, July 27, August 3, August 17, August 31, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Waldorf Hotel, 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver, plus a location to be announced.

Tickets: Minimum donation of $4 or canned goods, clothing, or pet food. Children are free

What: The seventh annual ParkerArtSalon includes What Moves You, a preview exhibition showcasing over 50 artists at the Pendulum Gallery until June 16. A reception will be held on Thursday, June 8.

Two days later, on Saturday, June 10, art lovers can meet the participating Parker Street Studios artists during studio tours hosted by Curated Tastes as well as a hall exhibition at 1000 Parker Street.

When: June 8, 2023 (What Moves You Exhibition Reception), June 10, 2023 (Parker Studio Tours + Hall Exhibition)

Time: 6 to 8 pm (Thursday), 12 to 5 pm (Saturday)

Where: Pendulum Gallery – 885 W. Georgia Street, Vancouver (Thursday); Park Studios – 1000 Parker Street, Vancouver (Saturday)

Cost: Free