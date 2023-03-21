A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie announces Canadian concert dates

Rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie added eight new Canadian dates for his Me Vs Myself tour, and it’s the perfect opportunity to see this rising star.

A Boogie wit da Hoodie is a multi-platinum artist from the Bronx, New York. The New York Times called him “the most promising young rapper the city has produced in some time.”

His upcoming tour is for his fourth studio album, Me vs Myself, and the Canadian leg will kick off in Vancouver before stopping in Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie 2023 Canadian concert dates

June 10 – Vancouver, BC, at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

– Vancouver, BC, at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre June 13 – Calgary, AB, at Grey Eagle Resort and Casino

– Calgary, AB, at Grey Eagle Resort and Casino June 14 – Edmonton, AB, at Edmonton Convention Centre

– Edmonton, AB, at Edmonton Convention Centre June 16 – Saskatoon, SK, at SaskTel Centre

– Saskatoon, SK, at SaskTel Centre June 17 – Winnipeg, MB, at Canada Life Centre

– Winnipeg, MB, at Canada Life Centre June 21 – Laval, QC at Place Bell

– Laval, QC at Place Bell June 23 – Hamilton, ON, at First Ontario Centre

– Hamilton, ON, at First Ontario Centre June 24 – Ottawa, ON, at Canadian Tire Centre

It’s been challenging for music fans to get their hands on concert tickets in 2023 as several big stars are set to tour Canada this year, so be on top of ticket sale dates so you don’t miss out.

The Live Nation pre-sale tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 23, at 10 am local time. Public tickets go on sale starting March 24 at 10 am local time. You can get tickets online via Live Nation.