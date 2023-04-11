The Japan Market Summer Festival is returning to Vancouver this summer
One of the city’s most popular Japanese cultural festivals is officially returning for its summer edition.
The Japan Market Summer Festival 2023 will take place at the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11.
This awesome summer market is especially food-focused this year and will feature several food trucks and food vendors, all centring on Japanese cuisine.
- You might also like:
- A new Japanese restaurant has just quietly opened in Metro Vancouver
- New spot for boba, fruit tea, and mango treats has opened in Metro Vancouver
- Vancouver's Drinking in Public Plazas Program extended year-round
The two-day market will also highlight Japanese makers, artisans, and local businesses, with the aim of supporting Japanese culture in Vancouver.
The Japan Market Summer Festival will run from 10 am to 6 pm on both days of the event.
Early bird tickets are on sale now for $4 per person.
Japan Market Summer Festival 2023
When: Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11, from 10 am to 6 pm
Where: Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza, 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Tickets: From $4