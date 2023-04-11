One of the city’s most popular Japanese cultural festivals is officially returning for its summer edition.

The Japan Market Summer Festival 2023 will take place at the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11.

This awesome summer market is especially food-focused this year and will feature several food trucks and food vendors, all centring on Japanese cuisine.

The two-day market will also highlight Japanese makers, artisans, and local businesses, with the aim of supporting Japanese culture in Vancouver.

The Japan Market Summer Festival will run from 10 am to 6 pm on both days of the event.

Early bird tickets are on sale now for $4 per person.

When: Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11, from 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza, 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $4

Instagram | Facebook