Cheap beer: Whitecaps reveal 50% off drink deal for next week's championship final

The Vancouver Whitecaps are back in the Canadian Championship final for the second year in a row, and the team is throwing a massive party for fans helping to maximize the home-field advantage.

The Whitecaps are taking on CF Montreal on Wednesday, June 7, at BC Place for the Voyageurs Cup and a spot in next year’s CONCACAF Champions League.

Tickets for the cup final start at $32. Fans will want to arrive early for the pivotal game as there is fun to be had before the match begins at 7 pm.

“Home field advantage is on and off the pitch,” said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC CEO, in a release. “Anyone who was at last year’s final will know how incredible the atmosphere was inside BC Place. We are looking forward to rallying our city and keeping the Voyageurs Cup in Vancouver.”

The Whitecaps are giving away 15,000 rally towels at the Canadian Championship final, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fans will be able to enjoy discounted drinks before the game too. The Whitecaps are taking 50% off all drinks – alcoholic and non-alcoholic – through to gates open and right up to kickoff.

You’ll also want to arrive early to experience The Warmup, a pre-match party on Terry Fox Plaza starting at 4 pm.

The Warmup features live music as well as food and beverage specials. There will also be face painting, soccer jugglers and a player autograph signing for fans of all ages.

Attendees can help welcome the players to BC Place by queuing up at the West Entrance off Expo Boulevard. It’s a great way to snap a photo and snag an autograph from some of your favourite players.

The Whitecaps beat Toronto FC last summer in front of over 24,000 fans to capture the club’s first Canadian Championship since 2015. The team would love to make two in a row, so buy your ticket today to help ensure it’s Vancouver that comes out on top!

One dollar from each ticket sold will go to League1 BC to help those local clubs host future tournaments.

When: June 7, 2023

Time: The Warmup from 4:30 to 7:15 pm at Terry Fox Plaza, Kick-off at 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online