You can meet UFC legend Georges St-Pierre in Vancouver next week

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is taking over Rogers Arena this month, and one of the sport’s greatest fighters is coming to Vancouver for a meet-and-greet with fans.

Legendary Canadian mixed martial artist Georges St-Pierre (GSP) is appearing at the newly-renovated Living Room at Hotel Belmont on Saturday, June 10.

The event is presented by the sports gambling website BET99, which has GSP as its ambassador. Fans can snap a photo with the MMA great, then stick around to watch UFC 289 at the hotspot in the heart of Vancouver’s Entertainment district.

St-Pierre joined the UFC in 2004 and had a career MMA record of 26-2, with both of his losses to Matt Hughes and Matt Serra later being won by St-Pierre in the rematch. St-Pierre initially retired in 2013 but won the UFC middleweight championship in a comeback fight at UFC 217 in 2017 against Michael Bisping.

GSP also previously held a welterweight championship and was able to defend it against nine consecutive challenges.

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will also recognize GSP from his villainous role as Batroc in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Hotel Belmont is completing an extensive upgrade to The Living Room and The Basement and will reopen them to the public on Friday, June 9. The Living Room will feature an all-new food menu filled with delicious signature dishes and a “two can dine” promotion, which includes a three-course meal for two and a bottle of wine.

The Basement’s makeover will help it become a leader in the boutique nightclub space in Vancouver. During your visit, check out the stylish new interior design and a new state-of-the-art sound system. Both The Living Room and Basement were curated by Jute Design and Management.

Space is limited for the Georges St-Pierre meet-and-greet, so make sure you RSVP today by visiting Hotel Belmont online or emailing [email protected].

BET99 is also commemorating UFC 289’s arrival in Vancouver by offering a variety of promotions . BET99 reminds users to play responsibly and is only available to ages 19+. It is not available to persons in Ontario.

Georges St-Pierre meet-and-greet at The Living Room

When: June 10, 2023

Time: 5 pm

Where: The Living Room at The Hotel Belmont – 654 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free; RSVP by visiting Hotel Belmont online or emailing [email protected].

With files by Adam Laskaris and Amir Ali