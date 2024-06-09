20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: June 10 to 16

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The last full week of spring is here. Are you ready to have some fun? Plan your days with our list of 20 great events to check out in Vancouver from June 10 to 16. Father’s Day, BC Lions and 50 Cent, and more.

What: The BC Lions are bringing in 50 Cent to perform at the team’s concert kickoff prior to the home opener on June 15 against the Calgary Stampeders. The Grammy-winning rapper has won Billboard’s Top Artist Award twice and was a special guest for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show.

The concert starts at 3 pm, and the game kicks off an hour later. There will also be a backyard party starting at 10:30 am outside the arena in Terry Fox Plaza. The tailgate will offer beer for just $5.

When: June 15, 2024

Time: Backyard party starts at 10:30 am, concert at 3 pm, kickoff at 4 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets to the game start at $25 for adults and just $15 for kids under 17 years old

What: Bring your dad down to The Improv Centre on Granville Island for an afternoon of laughs with some of Vancouver’s top comedians. The Father Day’s show is family-friendly and will be inspired by the audience’s suggestions. And yes, there will be beer!

When: June 16, 2024

Time: Doors 1 pm, show 2 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays as they take on the Spokane Indians.

You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites, along with a cold beer. Plus, don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

When: June 11 to 16, 2024

Time: Various start times

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232 or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: One of Vancouver’s most beloved theatre companies is returning to Sen̓áḵw/Vanier Park this summer with an exciting lineup of shows. Bard on the Beach’s 35th season includes Twelfth Knight, Hamlet, The Comedy of Errors, and Measure for Measure. When: June 11 to September 21, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Como Taperia, the acclaimed Spanish tapas spot in Mount Pleasant, is helping diners prepare for warm weather and good times by bringing back its Patio Paella series.

Teaming up with the Paella Guys, Como will invite guests to try out the Spanish catering company’s signature Paella Mixta (a combination of both chicken and seafood).

When: June 16, June 30, July 14, July 21, August 4, August 18, and September 1, 2024

Time: Seatings at 12 noon, 2 pm and 4 pm

Where: Como Taperia, 201 East 7th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: From $28 plus tax and gratuity per person

What: Rosewood Home & Condo has provided Vancouver with a huge selection of hand-crafted solid wood furniture and designer sofas for over a decade. As the founder is retiring, they are closing their doors for good on July 21 but not before they host a massive sale.

Now’s your last chance to own luxury furniture at budget prices. Categories include living room, dining room, bedroom, office, vanities, and lighting. Customizable options and the convenience of white glove delivery and pickup options also make this sale one not to miss. You can also shop the collection online at www.exoticrosewood.com.

When: Now until the showroom closes on July 21, 2024

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Monday to Saturday), 11 am to 5 pm (Sundays and holidays)

Where: 733 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

What: The annual Beer by the Pier, presented by Darwin Properties Ltd., is happening on Saturday, June 15, at The Pipe Shop in North Vancouver.

The signature summer event will treat guests to five tastings, live music by Adam Woodall, a silent auction with items donated by North Shore businesses, a 50/50 raffle, and a Smoke & Bones BBQ dinner.

When: June 15, 2024

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: $120 per person, purchase online

What: Tightrope Theatre brings real Craigslist missed connections to life in Mount Pleasant. The hilarious and heartfelt scenes are inspired by real-life meetings and showcase the power of connections.

When: Every Saturday

Time: 9:30 pm

Where: Tightrope Theatre – 2343 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20, purchase online

What: Scent & Savour is hosted by Daydream Lab Handcrafted Co., and begins with a welcome drink as well as a pre-set buffet selection of chef’s choice appetizers.

The Culinary and Olfactory Experience continues with skilled perfumers leading guests in creating their own signature fragrance. Each participant will choose from an assortment of premium fragrance ingredients curated to their preferences and make a bespoke 30 ml perfume.

When: June 15, 2024

Time: 5 to 8 pm

Where: Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Downtown Suites — 550 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $115, register online

What: Cirque Alfonse from Quebec brings Barbu to Vancouver’s Cutch Historic Theatre. go back in time to the turn of the 20th century and witness the birth of the circus in Montreal.

Witness magnificent feats, surprising performances, and more in a critically acclaimed performance accompanied by an energetic electro-trad band. Barbu is also recommended for ages 15+.

When: June 12 to 23, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Historic Theatre — 1895 Venables St. Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Lynn’s Lite Lage was created in honour of Lynn Johnston, who was diagnosed with leukemia in 2023. Container Brewing and Johnston’s son Tyler are teaming up to raise awareness of the importance of blood and platelet donations with the launch of the new brew.

On June 16, Container Brewing is hosting a fundraiser parking lot party with food trucks on site, DJs from Eastblvd Records, and Canadian Blood Services helping to sign up donors. Ten percent of all beer sales that day, plus $1 per can of Lynn’s Lite Lager sold thereafter, will be donated to a charity of Lynn’s choice.

When: June 16, 2024

Time: All Day

Where: Container Brewing – 1216 Franklin Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

Match D’Impro What: Le Centre Culturel Francophone and the Conseil Jeunesse Francophone de la C.-B (CJFCB) are partnering for Match D’Impro, a hilarious improvised comedy showdown to help kick off the Festival d’été francophone de Vancouver. The show is open to all ages and French-language skill levels.

When: June 12, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Studio 16 – 1555 W 7th Ave, Vancouver

Cost: Free Playland Eras Night 2024 What: A trip to the amusement park is a highlight on any summer schedule. And for Swifties in need of a little more excitement, Vancouver’s Playland has an upcoming event that they need to check out. Vancouver’s amusement park is hosting Playland Eras Night, a special Taylor Swift-themed night, on Saturday, June 15. The magical evening will feature unique treats, live entertainment, and a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Tay-Tay in concert. Eras Night is just one of the four special events that Playland has planned for thrill-seekers in June. When: June 15, 2024

Time: 6 to 11 pm

Where: Playland — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online.

What: The 35th annual Dancing on the Edge Festival features over 30 live stage performances by top artists. This year’s festival features world premieres, works-in-progress, and more from dance companies across Canada and throughout BC.

When: June 13 to 22, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues

Tickets: Free and ticketed events, purchase online

What: The Capilano Mall Foodie Fest returns for its fourth and most mouthwatering year yet.

The family-friendly outdoor event is free to attend and will serve up tasty dishes rain or shine. Discover a new foodie favourite and treat yourself to food truck classics in the west parking lot at 935 Marine Drive.

In addition to the can’t-miss food truck fare with new ingredients, the Capilano Mall Foodie Fest will feature live music, face painters, food meets science activity, and an artisanal food market with local merchants.

When: June 15 and 16, 2024

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Capilano Mall, West Parking Lot — 935 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

Tickets: Free to attend

What: Cypress Mountain’s massive Eagle Coaster is now open for its 2024 season, and it’s the perfect activity for families and thrill-seekers alike.

The gravity-fed coaster at the top of the Eagle Express Quad Chair on Black Mountain features a vertical drop of 279 metres (900 feet) over its 1.7 km (1.1 miles) winding distance.

Riders can expect speeds of up to 40 km/h (25 mph). The low-to-the-ground design offers stunning views of the riders’ surroundings and a hand break so that they can control their own speed.

When: June 8 to September 2, 2024

Time: Various time slots

Where: Cypress Mountain – 6000 Cypress Bowl Road, West Vancouver

Cost: Various ticket prices with some restrictions, purchase online

7×12 What: Lamppost Theatre Collective’s 7×12 tells the story of a women’s prison nurse who is assigned to care for an inmate dying of cancer. The nurse navigates questions of belonging and the definition of grace as the inmate prepares for the end of her life. It was written and directed by Heids MacDonald. When: June 13 to 15, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Pacific Theatre — 1440 West 12th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Erickson on Film at VIFF Centre What: Celebrate the 100th anniversary of Vancouver’s famed architect Arthur Erickson with a series of events at VIFF. Guest curated by architecture critic and historian Trevor Boddy, Erickson on Film features special guests, talks, and films that showcase his life and creative works,

When: Various dates from June 14 to 20, 2024

Time: Various screening times

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Canada’s largest South Asian youth event is kicking off this year’s festivities with a massive outdoor celebration in June. And due to popular demand, it will be free to all attendees.

5X Festival Blockparty, taking place at Surrey Civic Plaza on June 15, features a concert lineup of some of Metro Vancouver’s finest South Asian musical and artistic talents. The all-ages, outdoor event also includes art installations, a vendor village, and food and drink vendors.

When: June 15, 2024

Time: 2 pm start

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free, RSVP online

Rez Comedy – The Feature Live Show & Taping! What: Rez Comedy has invited nine hilarious Indigenous comedians from across the country to perform in front of a live audience at the Metro Theatre. The show will then be turned into the first Indigenous stand-up comedy feature film.