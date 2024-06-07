EventsArtsConcertsDH Community Partnership

Metro Vancouver’s huge FREE South Asian block party returns next week

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jun 7 2024, 9:26 pm
Metro Vancouver’s huge FREE South Asian block party returns next week
5X Blockparty (Anand Mohapatra/Submitted)

Canada’s largest South Asian youth event is kicking off this year’s festivities with a massive outdoor celebration next week. And due to popular demand, it will be free to all attendees.

Taking place at Surrey Civic Plaza on Saturday, June 15, 5X Festival Blockparty features a concert lineup of some of the country’s finest musical talents.

The all-ages, outdoor event will include art installations, a vendor village, and mouthwatering food and drinks. VIP tickets are also available online

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 5X Fest (@5xfest)

5X Festival is organized by the Vancouver International Bhangra Celebration (VIBC), an organization that was founded in the Lower Mainland in 2004.

According to VIBC, everyone is invited to help them celebrate an important milestone.

“This year is extra special, as we celebrate 20 years of VIBC,” the society said in a release. “Come together and help mark this momentous occasion. Join us as we honour all that’s happened and all that’s left to come.”

Originally launched as a showcase of South Asian culture in Vancouver, 5X Festival has grown into an annual event that spotlights South Asian youth culture. This year’s fest runs from June 13 to 16 and includes the seventh annual Blockparty.

5X Fest

5X Fest/Submitted

The lineup of performers taking the stage on Saturday include:

  • Prabh
  • Jassa Dhillon
  • AR Paisley
  • PRI
  • Raman Bains
  • Shalv – Vancouver-based DJ
  • Hark
  • Surbee

VIP ticket holders will get exclusive access to free drinks, snacks, games, and gifts. They will also enjoy the best views of the stage as well as meet and mingle with some of the top South Asian artists and influencers in the gated VIP section.

5X Fest

5X Fest/Submitted

Another popular event each year is the 5X Art Party, which was crafted by new curator Ritesh Matlani, creative director and owner of May 18 Florals, this year.

Head to Beaumont Studios on June 14 from 6 to 11 pm to meet feature artists Kirn Gill, Aroshaliny, Ravi Gill, Srita Dole, Minu Art by Heart, TMV Studio by King Attili, and Shakun Jhangiani. Their unique installations and others will be presented at the Beaumont from June 10 to 28, 2024 with free viewings for the public.

The 5X Art Party will include live performances, a bar, and more.

5X Fest

5X Fest/Submitted

Other highlights of 5X Festival 2024 include the official 5X Fest 19+ Afterparty on June 15 and Self-Care Sunday with 5X at the And-Co Offices in Vancouver on June 16. Tickets to all events can be found online.

5X Festival Blockparty

When: June 15, 2024
Time: 2 pm start
Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104th Avenue, Surrey
Cost: Free, RSVP online

