50 Cent performing Vancouver concert before BC Lions game next month

The BC Lions are kicking off their season with a celebrity concert for the third year in a row.

The team announced today that 50 Cent will be performing at the team’s concert kickoff prior to the home opener on June 15 against the Calgary Stampeders.

The Grammy-winning rapper has seven songs that have topped the Billboard charts and 21 that have reached the top 10. He’s won Billboard’s Top Artist Award twice and was a special guest for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show.

🎤 Go shorty, it’s your birthday! We gon’ party like it’s the BC LIONS CONCERT KICKOFF! THAT’S RIGHT BC! The one & only @50CENT will be rockin’ @BCPlace Stadium at our CONCERT KICKOFF on JUNE 15th! 🎟️ Get your tickets NOW before they sell out! https://t.co/6qwQe8b0op#BCLions pic.twitter.com/9o1VEILdzC — BC LIONS (@BCLions) May 27, 2024

The iconic rapper, born Curtis Jackson, will perform on the field ahead of the game. The concert starts at 3 pm and the game kicks off an hour later. There will also be a backyard party starting at 10:30 am outside the arena in Terry Fox Plaza. The tailgate will offer beer for just $5.

The rapper posted a flyer for the event on social media.

British Columbia! I’ll be rockin @bcplace Stadium for the @BCLions Concert Kickoff game on June 15th. We’re kicking off the season the right way! Get your tickets now before they sell out! https://t.co/G3axO4QQck pic.twitter.com/N2nBZGQz4w — 50cent (@50cent) May 27, 2024

“It’s an honour to give our great fans the opportunity to see a world-class performer who resonates across multiple generations of music lovers. Concert Kickoff has become a great tradition in Vancouver and 50 Cent is our best one yet,” said Lions’ owner Amar Doman through a press release.

Tickets to the game start at $25 for adults and just $15 for kids under 17 years old.

The team seemed quite excited when they got the news.

Coach Campbell pauses practice to make an announcement. @50cent is playing @BCLions opener. pic.twitter.com/vgq80GiptC — Bob “The Moj” Marjanovich (@The_Real_Moj) May 27, 2024

The Lions have hosted other concert kickoffs featuring strong musical acts in recent years as LL Cool J played last season and OneRepublic performed the year before that. Both games drew more than 30,000 fans and another big crowd is expected for this year’s concert and game.

While June 15 will be the first time that local fans can watch the team in action, the Lions start their season on the road against the Toronto Argonauts.

There are a few other big nights that Lions fans should have circled on their calendars. The annual watermelon smash game will take place when the Saskatchewan Roughriders come to town on July 13, and the first-ever touchdown pacific, a game played in Victoria, will take place on August 31. The fan reception has been incredible as tickets to the game on Vancouver Island sold out in under an hour.

Other home games take place throughout the summer with most coming on the weekend and one on a Thursday.

The CFL’s preseason schedule just started as the Lions faced the Stampeders in an exhibition game this past weekend. The Stampeders won 30-6.

The Lions finished 12-6 during last year’s regular season, good for second in the West Division. They eventually fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West Division Final.

Vancouver is hosting the 111th Grey Cup this year on November 17. There are a lot of additional festivities planned for the big game and the Lions hope to be participating. The Lions’ last Grey Cup victory in 2011 came when the game was hosted at BC Place.