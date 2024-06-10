EventsSummerPets & AnimalsDH Community Partnership

The ultimate party for dogs is coming to Vancouver this weekend

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jun 10 2024, 8:24 pm
The ultimate party for dogs is coming to Vancouver this weekend
Bark Park/Bentall Centre

Puppy lovers know that every dog has its day, and it turns out it’s happening sooner than you think in Downtown Vancouver.

The third annual Bark Park is taking over Bentall Centre’s rooftop parkade at 1025 Dunsmuir Street on Saturday, June 15.

Attendees of the free event will enjoy live entertainment, delicious eats and drinks for owners, and yummy treats for our paw-fect pals.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bentall Centre (@bentallcentreyvr)

Bark Park was first launched by Bentall Centre in 2022 as a way to create a dog-friendly community in the heart of Vancouver. Previous years drew over 600 people and their pooches, with organizers expecting a bigger turnout this summer.

Bark Park

Bark Park/Bentall Centre

Bring your furry family member to check out fun activities, vendors, community booths, and photo ops. Bark Park is also partnering with Pups Yoga Vancouver for two puppy yoga classes. Dogs at the puppy yoga will also be up for adoption through Loved at Last Dog Rescue.

Another highlight is an adorable PAWshion Show with categories including Most Adorable, Posh Puppies, SuPAW Heroes, Disco Doggies, Cute Enough to Eat, and Finally Got a Job.

Bark Park

Bark Park/Bentall Centre

There will also be live music, Funk Bingo, and a beer garden for the pup’s parents to enjoy throughout the day. Registration for the special events can be found online.

Partial proceeds from the dog-friendly public event will go to support Loved at Last, a non-profit organization based in Vancouver that helps find homes for dogs in need.

Bark Park

Bark Park/Bentall Centre

Bark Park

When: June 15, 2024
Time: Noon to 6 pm
Where: Bentall Centre Bark Park – 1025 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free

Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Summer
+ Pets & Animals
+ DH Community Partnership

