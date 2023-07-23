20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: July 24 to 30

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

How is it already the last week of July?

We better make the most of the month with our list of 20 great things to do around Vancouver from July 24 to 30 — Werq The World Tour, Car-Free Day New West, and more.

What: The Rosé Disco is happening at the PNE Fairgrounds on Sunday, July 30, with over 30 wineries, artisans, and chefs to discover.

Vancouver’s Summer Rosé Picnic Party is presented by Feaster, and the event will also feature a sizzling lineup of live music to go with the landscape of pink and white decor.

When: July 30, 2023

Time: 1 to 6 pm

Where: PNE Fairgrounds – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Price: $30 pre-sale, $55 regular price. Purchase online

What: Hello Yello is on a mission to change Vancouver’s reputation one spontaneous conversation at a time, starting off with its first public space launch in Kitsilano. For two weeks, the neighbourhood plaza at West 4th and Maple Street will be transformed into a pop-up space where connection is encouraged.

When: July 28 to August 11, 2023

Where: Neighbourhood Plaza — West 4th and Maple Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Pan Pacific Vancouver is serving up live jazz, a decadent dinner buffet, and stunning waterfront views every Saturday night. Acclaimed local musicians will set the mood while you dine on a mouthwatering array of dishes. Just make sure to save room for dessert.

When: Every Saturday

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Pan Pacific Vancouver Hotel – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: $72 for adults, $68 for seniors, and $36 per child ages 6 to 12 years, plus taxes. Reserve online

What: The massive drag show will feature a variety of top queens from past seasons of the hit reality competition, including RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 winner Sasha Colby and finalist Mistress Isabelle Brooks.

This year’s Werq the World tour is also starring Asia O’Hara, Bosco, Daya Betty, Deja Skye, Kandy Muse, Lady Camden, Laganja, and Naomi Small.

When: July 27, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The improv theatre company’s family-friendly summer show is Tall Tales: The Quest Is Up To You!. Comedy fans can join the party to help craft a unique story during each performance.

Fans of films such as The Princess Bride, Labyrinth, and Lord of the Rings will feel right at home during this limited-run show.

When: Fridays and Saturdays from June 3o to August 19, 2023 (Special opening night on Thursday, June 29

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting from $26.50 with special pricing of $15 for opening night! Tickets available online.

What: On July 22, 26, and 29, sail off on Prince of Whales’ luxury catamaran, where you can watch the world-famous Honda Celebration of Light fireworks in a lively atmosphere with panoramic views from the Pacific Ocean.

Passengers can enjoy complimentary hot drinks and a delectable assortment of small menu items and delicious catered snacks served by Truffles Fine Foods during the excursion, and locally sourced alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase on board.

When: July 26 (Mexico), and July 29 (The Philippines)

Time: 7:30 to 10:30 pm

Where: Prince of Whales on Granville Island – 1666 Duranleau Street, Vancouver, BC V6H 3S2

Cost: $189 per person plus taxes and fees, purchase online

What: The second annual Car-Free Day Downtown New West, hosted by the Downtown New West BIA and the City of New Westminster, is happening this weekend along Columbia Street.

The day-long event is presented by Translink and will feature local musicians and artists, family activities, vendors, food trucks, and more in the pedestrian paradise.

When: July 29, 2023

Time: 12 to 8 pm

Where: Columbia Street, between 4th and 8th Street, New Westminster

Cost: Free

What: Tears for Fears, formed by Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith in Bath, England, in 1981, has sold over 30 million albums worldwide. The duo has released seven studio albums, including 2022’s acclaimed The Tipping Point.

The Brit Award and MTV Music Award winners are beloved for their memorable hits including “Shout,” “Everybody Wants To Rule The World,” “Head Over Heels,” and “Sowing The Seeds Of Love.”

When: July 24, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets on sale now

What: The Polygon Gallery has announced the return of Deckchair Cinema starting on June 29 on Lower Lonsdale’s waterfront deck. Hosted in partnership with the City of North Vancouver, the open-air film series will feature music and entertainment, an artisan market, and drinks from local wineries and breweries.

Admission to Deckchair Cinema is by donation, courtesy of BMO Financial Group, and includes entrance to access Polygon Gallery’s summer exhibition Jeremy Shaw: Phase Shifting Index.

When: Every Thursday until August 31, 2023

Time: Music and concession open at 7 pm, screenings begin at sundown

Where: 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: By donation (suggested $10)

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer. Plus, don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

The Vancouver Canadians are taking on the Everett Aquasox from July 25 to 30 with themed games including Pride Night on Tuesday, RBC We Care Wednesday supporting YWCA Metro Vancouver, PlayNow Throwback Thursday with Scratch and Wins for the first 1,000 fans aged 19+, Fortis BC ‘Nooner at the Nat Friday, Fireworks Extravaganza on Saturday presented by Sleeman Breweries, and A&W Family Fun Sunday with a pennant giveaway for the first 500 fans under 12.

When: July 25 to 30, 2023

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Tuesday to Thursday, Saturday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232, or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: East by Northwest (EXNW), presented by the Racial Equity Screen Office, is a new global summit in Vancouver that empowers racialized creatives in film, tv, streaming, gaming, and animation.

There will be a variety of keynote presentations, panels, studio tours, and workshops for attendees to participate in, along with plenty of networking opportunities throughout the weekend.

When: July 28 to 30, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: JW Marriott Parq Vancouver – 38 Smythe Street, Vancouver, and other locations.

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Vancouver Public Library hosts a fun and interactive event to help attendees make new queer friends. Bring your favourite book, DVD, podcast, or zine to chat about at Pride Speed Friending event. The event is open to all those that identify as LGBTQQIP2SAA+.

When: July 26, 2023

Time: 6:30 to 8 pm

Where: Vancouver Public Library Central Branch, Alice MacKay Room, Lower Level – 350 West Georgia Street Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: Playland is commemorating the 65th anniversary of the iconic Wooden Roller Coaster this summer starting on Sunday, July 30. Fans of the thrill ride can treat themselves to an exclusive VIP experience limited to 100 riders per day, including a ride on the coaster, a behind-the-scenes tour, and a souvenir button and coaster photo.

Guests will also enjoy mini donuts and coffee or hot chocolate along with a round of mini golf.

When: July 30, August 6, August 13 and August 16, 2023

Time: guests must arrive between 9:45 am to 10:15 am for the experience

Where: Playland — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $65, purchase online

What: Brought to you by Russell Brewing and The Festival Company, Russell & Roots is two huge concert nights in support of mental health initiatives.

Prepare to let loose and headbang on July 29th for Russell & Roots’ Rock Night (presented by CFOX) with iconic headliners Marianas Trench, Big Wreck, Default & The Wild, and Wrestle Core.

And get ready to do it all again on August 12th for Country Night (presented by 93.7 JR Country) with LOCASH, James Barker Band, Meghan Patrick, and local acts who will get the audience toe-tapping and singing along to their high-energy performances.

When: The Rock Show – July 29, and The Country Show – August 12

Time: 1 to 10 pm

Where: Softball City — 2201 148 Street, Surrey, British Columbia

Tickets: Starting at $78 — tickets are available here.

What: Attendees of this year’s Punchbowl Festival will discover over 50 vendors sampling over 250 summer spirits, beer and cider cocktail creations, wine, and food.

A highlight of this year’s cocktail fest is the Cointreau Margarita Village, where Vancouver’s top mixologists will show off their best margaritas paired with incredible tacos.

When: July 29, 2023

Time: Daytime tasting from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm, evening tasting from 5 to 9 pm

Where: PNE Fairgrounds – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Price: Starting from $28-$30, regular price $45. Purchase online

What: Bhaumi by Mudra School of Dance is an Ode to Mother Earth through Indian classical dance. The two-hour theatrical performance is choreographed by Sajna Karim and performed by Mudra students and is based on Earth, nature, and all of its creatures. associated.

When: July 30, 2023

Time: 6 to 8 pm

Where: Shadbolt Centre For The Arts – 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Tickets: $20, purchase online

What: Canadian Comedy Award-winning actor and producer Tom Hearn presents his brand new sketch comedy show that is described as an “ode to queerness”. Hearn is the creator of the Proud + Funny Festival and the 420 Comedy Festival and has been featured on Funny Or Die’s Best of the Web.

When: July 30 and 31, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Tightrope Impro Theatre – 2343 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $15 plus fees, purchase online

What: Vancouver Fetish Weekend (VFW) draws fetish enthusiasts, artists, models, designers, and performers from around the globe to a scintillating lineup of parties, meet-and-greets, and activities.

Each and every event happening throughout Vancouver Fetish Weekend is open to all body types, age groups (19+), sexual orientations, and gender identities. The festival is also a long-time champion of consent and a healthy, sex-positive culture.

When: July 27 to 31, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Select venues throughout Vancouver

Tickets: Ticket prices vary — Available via Vancouver Fetish Weekend

What: Early Music Vancouver Summer Festival is celebrating women composers, librettists, and performers of the past and present in 2023. WomeninSight is inspired by revolutionary writer Christine de Pizan and explores the impact and the role of women throughout history through a musical lens.

When: July 27 to August 5, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Online

What: The City of Port Coquitlam is hosting its annual Cinema Under the Stars event in the park for its residents. This free family-friendly event is perfect for kids and adults alike to enjoy and has three movies lined up over the summer, including Jumanji: The Next Level this weekend.

When: July 29, 2023

Time: 9:15 pm

Where: Evergreen Park, Port Coquitlam

Cost: Free