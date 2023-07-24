Playland hosting thrilling summer screams celebrations this weekend

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A milestone birthday for the oldest wooden coaster in Canada calls for a big celebration!

Playland is commemorating the 65th anniversary of the iconic Wooden Roller Coaster this summer starting on Sunday, July 30.

Fans of the thrill ride can treat themselves to an exclusive VIP experience limited to 100 riders per day, and tickets can be purchased online. But that’s not the only fun worth screaming about this weekend.

The 65th Anniversary Roller Coaster VIP Experience includes a ride on the coaster, a behind-the-scenes tour, and a souvenir button and coaster photo. Guests will also enjoy mini donuts and coffee or hot chocolate along with a round of mini golf.

Additional Roller Coaster Days will be held on Sunday, August 6, Sunday, August 13, and Wednesday, August 16. And guests must arrive between 9:45 am to 10:15 am for the experience.

You may hear more screams than usual at Playland this weekend as its Halloween in July celebration will also be held on Sunday, July 30 from 11 am to 5 pm.

Halloween lovers of all ages are encouraged to get into the spooky spirit early by visiting the haunted mansion to learn all about this year’s Fright Night extravaganza coming this October. And yes, costumes are highly encouraged!

You can check out Fright Night props and displays near the haunted mansion, snap a pic in the photo station, and say hi to roving creepy characters. Discounted Fright Night tickets will be available for purchase on-site, and those dressed in costume will get free candy and free entrance to the haunted mansion.