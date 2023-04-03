EventsConcerts

Iconic '80s duo Tears for Fears is coming to Vancouver this summer

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Apr 3 2023, 6:23 pm
Iconic '80s duo Tears for Fears is coming to Vancouver this summer
Tears for Fears (Live Nation/Submitted)
Now, this is a concert announcement worth shouting about!

Iconic ’80s duo Tears for Fears is bringing The Tipping Point Tour Part II to Rogers Arena on Monday, July 24.

The 22-city North American tour is also stopping in Toronto and Montreal, and local fans can grab tickets when they go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10 am.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tears For Fears (@tearsforfearsmusic)

Tears for Fears, formed by Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith in Bath, England, in 1981, has sold over 30 million albums worldwide. The duo has released seven studio albums, including 2022’s acclaimed The Tipping Point.

The Brit Award and MTV Music Award winners are beloved for their memorable hits including “Shout,” “Everybody Wants To Rule The World,” “Head Over Heels,” and “Sowing The Seeds Of Love.”

It’s a very, very mad world out there, so treat yourself to Tears for Fears in concert this summer!

Tears for Fears

When: July 24, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10 am

