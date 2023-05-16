The West Coast's biggest kink party returns to Vancouver this summer

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The sexiest weekend of the year is just around the corner, and it’s definitely NSFW.

Vancouver Fetish Weekend (VFW) is taking place from July 27 to 31 with a scintillating lineup of parties, meet-and-greets, and more.

The long-running annual event draws fetish enthusiasts, artists, models, designers, and performers from around the globe. As VFW’s website explains, everyone is invited to meet, play and flirt and maybe more.

Newcomers are welcome, and if it’s your first time attending, you can expect a lot of latex, leather, theatrical makeup, and some of the most out-there erotic costumes you’ve ever seen.

However, don’t let the dominatrix gear and chains fool you; VFW states that it is one of the most accepting, consent-focused, and newcomer-friendly parties you’ll ever attend in Vancouver.

Highlights of this year’s VFW include kinky cocktails on July 27, the ninth-anniversary fetish ball on July 29, and the iconic VIP Fetish Cruise on July 30. A full lineup of events can be found online.

Each and every event happening throughout Vancouver Fetish Weekend is open to all body types, age groups (19+), sexual orientations, and gender identities. The festival is also a long-time champion of consent and a healthy, sex-positive culture.

When: July 27 to 31, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Select venues throughout Vancouver

Tickets: Ticket prices vary — Available via Vancouver Fetish Weekend