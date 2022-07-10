20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: July 11 to 17

Summer is rolling along in Vancouver, and this week is filled with fun events you need to add to your calendar!

From Berryfest to The Hot Expo, Opera in the Park and more, here are 20 fantastic things to do in Metro Vancouver from July 11 to 17.

What: The 7th Annual VMO Live Symphony Performance is a free, family-friendly summer evening of live music inspired by the classics and iconic pop culture. This free event is presented by PCI and Ledcor and is performed by the Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra led by Maestro Kenneth Hsieh.

The performance takes place outdoors at the Jack Poole Plaza at Burrard Landing in the heart of downtown Vancouver. Attendants can enjoy the beautiful scenery of Stanley Park, the Burrard Inlet and the North Shore Mountains while listening to an enchanting programme of live symphony music in a spectacular world-class outdoor setting.

Seating is first-come, first-serve, with audience members encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for comfort.

When: July 14, 2022

Time: 7 to 9 pm

Where: Jack Poole Plaza at Burrard Landing – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The Hot Expo 2022 is the ultimate expo that features the hottest and trendiest brands in Wellness, Beauty and Lifestyle. Head to The Pipe Shop in North Vancouver on July 17 and 18 to discover top brands and products on the market, and meet the industry leaders, brand founders, pioneering scientists and professional artists. The highly anticipated exhibition is free to attend.

When: July 17 and 18, 2022

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Admission: Free, register online

What: Get ready for the rolls, drops, spins, and thrills, because Playland is opening for the summer starting this month. There are over 30 rides and attractions to enjoy at Vancouver’s favourite amusement park, ranging from family fun rides to extreme, heart-racing attractions.

The amusement park also has a variety of exciting activities to enjoy during your visit, including mini-golf, a haunted house, and even a climbing wall. And don’t forget to enjoy all your favourite Playland treats like Triple O’s burgers, totchos, candy floss, and of course the requisite mini donuts.

When: Various weekdays and every weekend until August 19

Time: Various time slots

Where: Playland — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $31.50 to $41.50 (online), $33.50 to $45.50 (at the gate). Children 3 and under are free with a paying adult. All guests 4 and up must purchase an admission pass for entrance. Purchase online.

What: Get your blankets and favourite snacks ready, because outdoor movies with Fresh Air Cinema and Evo Car Share in Stanley Park are returning this summer. Hundreds of people will gather every Tuesday on the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach to watch Hollywood hits and family favourites on the giant four-storey inflatable movie screen.

The film for Tuesday, July 12 is the comedy classic Zoolander.

When: Every Tuesday until August 23, 2022

Time: 8 to 11 pm, screenings begin at dusk

Where: Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach – 8502 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free, VIP seating available online

What: Oakley Week will transform Whistler Village into a playground for unique experiences, both on- and off-mountain. The first-ever summer edition of Oakley Week will host events all weekend long, kicking the festivities off with the Worca Toonie Challenge Enduro Race on Thursday, July 14 at an off-road mountain bike course.

There will also be mini ramp skateboarding sessions, races, bike tunings, product demonstrations, chair massages, refreshments, and more to enjoy throughout the four-day event.

When: July 14 to 17, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations in Whistler Blackcomb Village

Cost: Free

What: Colleen Ballinger is an actor, comedian, trained vocalist, writer and executive producer best known for portraying her character, Miranda Sings. Ballinger has over 30 Million followers on social media and has amassed over 3.5 billion views on YouTube. She brings her new show, Miranda Sings: Who Wants My Kid to Vancouver.

When: July 12, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $45.50-$89.50, purchase online

What: Scotiabank Dance Centre hosts a triple bill showcasing new works by Erika Mitsuhashi, Francesca Frewer, and Alexa Mardon. Each piece is at different stages of completion and the audience is invited to experience the work in a unique context.

When:

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: Scotiabank Dance Centre – 677 Davie Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $15, purchase online

What: Legendary American rock band The Black Crowes have announced brand-new dates for their Shake Your Money Maker tour, including July 17 at The Abbotsford Centre.

The Black Crowes have released eight studio albums and four live ones. They sold out shows around the world, had legendary guitarist Jimmy Page join as a member, got kicked off a tour with ZZ Top for insulting the sponsor, got married and divorced, and fought amongst themselves. In other words, they’ve done all the things legendary rock groups are famous for.

When: July 17, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: Starting at $61 — Available via Ticketmaster

What: Canada’s first 100% plant-based night market returns this summer with a ton of brands to explore both inside and outside the newly revamped Waldorf Hotel.

The delicious vegan-food-fuelled party is a great opportunity to shop from local plant-based businesses while enjoying tasty drinks and food. From tarot readings to DJs and vegan ice cream, you’ll find everything you were looking for plus the unexpected.

When: Select Thursdays this summer: July 14 and 28, August 11 and 25, and September 8, 2022

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Waldorf Hotel, 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $2 donation at the door or a donation of canned goods, clothing, or pet food to cover your entrance fee. Donated funds will go to Canada Ukraine Foundation.

What: Vancouver Folk Music Festival (VFMF), one of the city’s most popular summer events, is returning to Jericho Beach Park this July for a three-day extravaganza.

This year’s performers include Mexican-American musician and activist Alejandro Escovedo, three-time Grammy nominee Allison Russell, two-time International Bluegrass Music Association’s Guitar Player of the Year Molly Tuttle, and local indie-rock heroes The New Pornographers.

When: July 15 to 17, 2022

Where: Jericho Beach Park, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Stargazer: An Immersive Universe at Tsawwassen Mills is a world-premiere exhibition that gives guests a new visual and sensory perspective of our universe. Live out all your astronaut dreams inside of the immersive room with 270-degree wall and floor-projected video and symphonic sound. You’ll also get up close to scale replicas of historic rockets, space stations, and satellites.

Don’t forget to check out an outstanding recreation of the Apollo Lunar Module before strapping on the VR goggles to go on the “Apollo 11 Quest.” Stargazer will also feature the Space to Spoon exhibit from the Canadian Space Center and the Ingenium Centre. The hands-on interactive zone will reveal how space technology helps Canadian farmers and aids sustainable agriculture.

When: Now until August 31, 2022

Times: Mondays to Thursdays from 10 am to 5 pm (last entry), Fridays and Saturdays from 10 am to 6 pm (last entry), Sundays & holidays from 11 am to 5 pm (last entry)

Where: Tsawwassen Mills Shopping Mall (Entrance #3 by Restaurant Row)

Tickets: Online

What: 7-Eleven Day is back this year, offering fans a FREE Slurpee for one day on July 11.

Run — don’t walk — to your nearest 7-Eleven convenience store for a free small Slurpee or spend $20 on 7NOW for free Slurpee and delivery.

To make it even better, the chain is also releasing a new limited-edition flavour – the Crush Cactus Catapult. It’s a mix of orange and pineapple, a perfect summer flavour addition.

When: July 11

Where: 7-Eleven locations across Canada

What: Lakeside Players presents the timeless tale of Robin Hood and his merry men. The family-friendly adaptation is hosted by Presentation House Theatre and will run outdoors rain or shine.

When:

Time: Various times

Where: 333 Chesterfield Avenue, North Vancouver

Tickets: $15, $18 or $22, purchase online

What: On Your Block Festival is a one-day multicultural event organized by Odihi, a non-profit that aims to provide education and resources to BIPOC women and girls. The On Your Block Festival features more than 50 vendors, an array of food trucks, plus a big beer garden highlighting some local breweries

When: July 9, 2022

Time: 1 to 9 pm

Where: Tipperary Park, 315 Queens Avenue, New Westminster

Admission: Free



What: Participants of all skill levels are invited to take part in free outdoor classes happening weekly at False Creek in Vancouver. Yoga enthusiasts can head to Concord Community Park on the scenic seawall at the Northeast False Creek area every Wednesday evening from 6 pm until August 31.

All classes are complimentary, although participants will need to bring their own mat and register online. Instructors for the class are from some of the cities’ top studios and will rotate on a weekly basis.

When: Every Wednesday until August 31, 2022

Time: 6 pm

Where: Concord Community Park – 50 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: PLEA Community Services’ Pride Picnic in the Park is a free family-friendly celebration. Enjoy live drag performances, a DJ, and interactive booths for youth. There will also be a BBQ lunch by donation, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

When: July 16, 2022

Time: 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Memorial Peace Park – 22407 Dewdney Trunk Road, Maple Ridge

Admission: Free

What: Vallea Lumina’s night walk lets visitors experience a heightened natural landscape of the forest through video, lighting, sound, and special effects, put on by Moment Factory. The pathway through an old-growth forest lets your imagination come alive as you walk through a mysterious valley filled with enchantment on this evening excursion.

When: Select dates until October 30, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Cougar Mountain Basecamp, Whistler

Cost: $24.99 to $39.99, children 5 and under free. Purchase online

What: Downtown Abbotsford’s annual BerryFest will feature an artisan market, carnival games, a zip line, live entertainment, a pie-eating contest, as well as food trucks and a full site license, too.

You’ll be able to buy cartons of fresh, local berries from farmers around the Fraser Valley while enjoying entertainment from a Beatles tribute band, a Tragically Hip tribute band, and some belly dancing performances.

When: July 16, 2022

Time: 12 to 8 pm

Where: Various locations in Downtown Abbotsford

Admission: Free

What: Vancouver Opera and the City of Burnaby are hosting the inaugural Opera in the Park on Sunday, July 17 at Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park.

The family-friendly event is titled Opera in the Movies and will be an operatic journey through the music of Hollywood hits.

When: July 17, 2022

Time: 1 pm (pre-show family activities), 7:30 pm (Opera in the Movies concert)

Where: Deer Lake Park — 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Admission: Free, seating is first-come-first-served

What: The return of Twilight Tuesdays at Science World means patrons can enjoy extended hours every Tuesday until 8 pm under the dome. Plus you’ll receive discounted admission if you arrive after 5 pm.

There are lots to discover at Science World this summer, including the popular attraction T. rex: The Ultimate Predator, the new Sacred Journey exhibit, and more.

When: Every Tuesday until August 30, 2022

Time: 10 am to 8 pm. Discounted admission after 5 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Regular admission before 5 pm. Discounted admission after 5 pm of $15 for general admission and $12 for ages 3 to 12. Children who are ages 2 and under get in free and don’t require a ticket. More info online.