7-Eleven bringing back its FREE Slurpee deal across Canada next month

Here’s a deal that’ll keep you nice and cool for the summer: 7-Eleven Day is back this year, offering fans a FREE Slurpee for one day only next month.

On July 11, run — don’t walk — to your nearest 7-Eleven convenience store for a free small Slurpee or spend $20 on 7NOW for free Slurpee and delivery.

To make it even better, the chain is also releasing a new limited-edition flavour – the Crush Cactus Catapult. It’s a mix of orange and pineapple, a perfect summer flavour addition.

Stomach grumbling? 7Rewards members can also grab a slice of pizza for $1.75 at participating locations for one day only.

FREE Slurpee Day at 7-Eleven

When: July 11

Where: 7-Eleven locations across Canada