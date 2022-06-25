This free event in Whistler will have everything from bike races to massages

Whether you’re a classic adrenaline junkie or the type who loves the mountain resort life for its lux and aesthetic, there’s something for you at Oakley Week this summer.

From Thursday, July 14 to Sunday, July 17, Whistler Village will transform into a playground for unique experiences, both on- and off-mountain. And yes — it’s completely free to attend.

The first-ever summer edition of Oakley Week will host events all weekend long, kicking the festivities off with the Worca Toonie Challenge Enduro Race on Thursday, July 14 at an off-road mountain bike course. And whether you’re itching to get behind the wheel yourself or simply want to witness the action, the race will be open to the public to check out the awesome athletes in full swing.

A mini ramp skateboarding session will take over Showcase on Friday, July 15 from 4 to 9 pm and Saturday, July 16 from 9 am to 6 pm, with support from world-famous skaters Eric Koston and Curren Caples of the Skate Mental crew and the Real Wild Kittens available for those who want to give skateboarding a try. And later on Friday, a kick-off party will be thrown at Garfinkel’s from 10 pm to 2 am.

There will also be an initiation to skate event at Showcase on Saturday, July 16, and a dual slalom race at the Whistler Mountain Bike Park that is open to all — so no matter your skill level, you can take a crack at this thrilling way to ride.

To cap off the weekend, stop by the Oakley Village and Recovery Lounge which will be open all weekend for bike tunings, product demonstrations, chair massages, refreshments, and more. Pop by to test out Oakley’s famous Prizm lenses, and maybe even catch a local ski/snow legend in the flesh — as people like Marc and Craig McMorris, Jamie Anderson, and Sean Pettit are set to join in on the fun.

The various cross-sports events will have the opportunity to showcase the latest lineup of Oakley products, crafted by a culture of creators, inventors, idealists, and scientists who are “obsessed with using design and innovation to create products and experiences that inspire greatness.”

Don’t miss Oakley Week happening at Whistler Blackcomb this summer from Thursday, July 14 to Sunday, July 17. To learn more about Oakley Week, visit the event page here.

When: Thursday, July 14 to Sunday, July 17

Where: Whistler Blackcomb Village

Price: Free