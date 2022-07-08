There are few summer activities as satisfying as slowly eating an entire crate of fresh-picked berries.

It’s one of the few times of the year where the presence of ripe fruit feels as integral to the season as the weather – a juicy raspberry enjoyed in the sun just hits different, you know?

To celebrate all things berry season, Downtown Abbotsford is putting on its annual BerryFest this month.

This year, the festival will be happening around the downtown area on July 16 from 12 to 8 pm.

Visitors can expect an artisan market, carnival games, a zip line, live entertainment, a pie-eating contest, as well as food trucks and a full site license, too.

Oh, and lots and lots of berries, of course.

You’ll be able to buy cartons of fresh, local berries from farmers around the Fraser Valley while enjoying entertainment from a Beatles tribute band, a Tragically Hip tribute band, and some belly dancing performances.

At 1 pm, there will also be a Great Berry Fest Bake-Off, where 10 amateur pie bakers will be invited to flex their baking skills for the chance to win a grand prize.

This family-friendly event is a can’t-miss summer fun festival for both those living in the valley and those looking for a reason for a mini road trip.

When: Saturday, July 16 from 12 to 8 pm

Where: Downtown Abbotsford (various locations)

