Metro Vancouver's biggest mirror art experience just opened

Ready to get lost in a disco-inspired land of mirrors this summer?

“Mirrorball” just officially opened at The Amazing Brentwood, and it’s Western Canada’s largest mirrored art experience of its kind.

Explore and find all seven installations with almost 300 disco balls in total – from a giant mirrored mobile two-storeys tall to Instagram-ready interactive installations.

The Amazing Brentwood General Manager Emma Fyfe said in a release that “’Mirrorball’ is an expression of joy, fun, and spirit.”

“The playful decadence found in the shapes, materials, and reflections speak to our desire to expand beyond comforting spaces and back to public venues that celebrate the vibrancy of life.”

It’s not just a new selfie spot – the mirrored world challenges viewers to seek out new viewpoints and reflect on our world.

The best time to check out Mirrorball is on a clear day when the sun sparkles on the mirrored surfaces, turning the whole world into a dance floor. You can check out the exhibit for free all summer.

When: All summer, check opening hours at The Amazing Brentwood’s website

Where: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Cost: FREE