20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: January 15 to 21

A brand new week with new events to discover! Let’s get it started! Here are our picks of great things to do in Vancouver from January 15 to 21, including Dine Out Vancouver, Mike Birbiglia, and more. And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: Foodies rejoice! The annual Dine Out Vancouver is right around the corner, and it’s bringing with it a calendar full of unmissable culinary events and experiences.

The much-loved festival is marking its 22nd year celebrating the city’s world-renowned food and drink scene. Hundreds of restaurants (the largest amount for a festival of its kind in all of Canada!) will offer delectable multi-course dinners at affordable, fixed-price points.

When: January 17 to February 4, 2024

Where: At participating restaurants all over the city. (Restaurants revealed January 9.)

Price: Fixed menus range from $20 to $65 per person

Pants at the Firehall Arts Centre What: Pants, written, performed, and choreographed by Tara Cheyenne Friedenberg, is an exploration of the gender binary through insightful comedy and solo dance. Audiences can expect personal storytelling as well as revealing movement in this one-hour show. When: January 17 to 20, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Firehall Arts Centre — 280 East Cordova Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Sliding scale of $30-$50. Purchase online Taste Our Travels The team behind Mount Pleasant’s award-winning Spanish tapas bar Como Taperia recently visited Barcelona and Madrid for an eating trip, where they came back with some delicious ideas. Guests can now experience Executive Chef Rafael Racela’s exclusive Taste Our Travels seven-course menu for two, available for only 20 days. When: January 16 to February 4

Where: CóMO Taperia — 201 E 7th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $16o per person PuSh International Performing Arts Festival 2024 What: PuSh International Performing Arts Festival is back for its 20th groundbreaking year in Vancouver this winter, and it promises a lineup of works for every type of live arts enthusiast. The Lower Mainland’s signature, mid-winter cultural event is described as a “manifesto for live art,” with works featuring personal accounts of resistance and acts of vulnerability. Guests will also explore themes such as migration, displacement, labour, injustice, and artificial intelligence during the performances. When: January 18 to February 4, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues

Tickets and Passes: $16.75-$39 plus free events and top-tier ticket options available for Pli, at the Playhouse. Purchase online

What: Shop the Fable, Wilet, and Mala the Brand Warehouse sale and save up to 70% on sustainable homeware, linen bedding and accessories, and hand-poured candles. It’s on for only three days, so don’t miss out on the fantastic deals.

Fable’s warehouse is just a 5-minute walk from the Gilmore SkyTrain Station or a 15-minute walk from Brentwood Town Centre. There is limited parking available in front of the warehouse entrance, so if you’re unable to find a spot, Fable suggests that shoppers park in the public lot beside the White Spot on Gilmore Avenue.

When: January 19 to 21, 2024

Time: 10 to 6 pm (Friday and Saturday), 10 am to 4 pm (Sunday)

Where: Unit 2 – 4141 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby (Entrance on Gilmore Avenue

Admission: Free