20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: January 15 to 21
A brand new week with new events to discover! Let’s get it started!
Here are our picks of great things to do in Vancouver from January 15 to 21, including Dine Out Vancouver, Mike Birbiglia, and more.
Dine Out Vancouver 2024
What: Foodies rejoice! The annual Dine Out Vancouver is right around the corner, and it’s bringing with it a calendar full of unmissable culinary events and experiences.
The much-loved festival is marking its 22nd year celebrating the city’s world-renowned food and drink scene. Hundreds of restaurants (the largest amount for a festival of its kind in all of Canada!) will offer delectable multi-course dinners at affordable, fixed-price points.
When: January 17 to February 4, 2024
Where: At participating restaurants all over the city. (Restaurants revealed January 9.)
Price: Fixed menus range from $20 to $65 per person
Pants at the Firehall Arts Centre
What: Pants, written, performed, and choreographed by Tara Cheyenne Friedenberg, is an exploration of the gender binary through insightful comedy and solo dance. Audiences can expect personal storytelling as well as revealing movement in this one-hour show.
When: January 17 to 20, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Firehall Arts Centre — 280 East Cordova Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Sliding scale of $30-$50. Purchase online
Taste Our Travels
The team behind Mount Pleasant’s award-winning Spanish tapas bar Como Taperia recently visited Barcelona and Madrid for an eating trip, where they came back with some delicious ideas. Guests can now experience Executive Chef Rafael Racela’s exclusive Taste Our Travels seven-course menu for two, available for only 20 days.
When: January 16 to February 4
Where: CóMO Taperia — 201 E 7th Avenue, Vancouver
Cost: $16o per person
PuSh International Performing Arts Festival 2024
What: PuSh International Performing Arts Festival is back for its 20th groundbreaking year in Vancouver this winter, and it promises a lineup of works for every type of live arts enthusiast.
The Lower Mainland’s signature, mid-winter cultural event is described as a “manifesto for live art,” with works featuring personal accounts of resistance and acts of vulnerability. Guests will also explore themes such as migration, displacement, labour, injustice, and artificial intelligence during the performances.
When: January 18 to February 4, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various venues
Tickets and Passes: $16.75-$39 plus free events and top-tier ticket options available for Pli, at the Playhouse. Purchase online
Fable, Wilet, and Mala the Brand Warehouse Sale
What: Shop the Fable, Wilet, and Mala the Brand Warehouse sale and save up to 70% on sustainable homeware, linen bedding and accessories, and hand-poured candles. It’s on for only three days, so don’t miss out on the fantastic deals.
Fable’s warehouse is just a 5-minute walk from the Gilmore SkyTrain Station or a 15-minute walk from Brentwood Town Centre. There is limited parking available in front of the warehouse entrance, so if you’re unable to find a spot, Fable suggests that shoppers park in the public lot beside the White Spot on Gilmore Avenue.
When: January 19 to 21, 2024
Time: 10 to 6 pm (Friday and Saturday), 10 am to 4 pm (Sunday)
Where: Unit 2 – 4141 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby (Entrance on Gilmore Avenue
Admission: Free
Cabane à Sucre
Winter’s most wonderful dinner experience returns to Vancouver in January when the much-awaited Cabane à Sucre returns to the Michelin-starred restaurant, St. Lawrence. The menu will be inspired by the rustic, homespun habitant meals served at “Sugar Shacks” (Cabanes à Sucre), where sap is boiled and turned into the nation’s prized syrup. Guests can expect the classic long-table communal Cabane seating and a seven-course family-style menu featuring classic Québécois favourites and carefully crafted beverage pairings.
When: January 17 to 27
Where: St. Lawrence Restaurant — 269 Powell Street, Vancouver
Price: $225 per person
Ryan & Seth Fest 2024
What: Hollywood Theatre is hosting a movie marathon featuring two of the city’s biggest homegrown talents.
The classic art deco movie theatre in Kitsilano is presenting Ryan & Seth Fest 2024 on Saturday, January 20, and Sunday, January 21.
It’s a great opportunity to see some of Vancouver-born Reynolds and Rogen’s box office hits and cult classics. And as these films are part of Hollywood Theatre’s Dinner And A Movies series, you can enjoy some of Nuba’s delicious meals as well.
When: January 20 and 21, 2024
Time: Doors at 6 pm, screenings at 7 and 9 pm
Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver
Cost: $85-95 plus fees for Dinner and A Movie, $10 for one ticket, or $15 for two tickets for just the film. Purchase online.
Abbotsford Canucks
What: Abbotsford Canucks bring AHL action to the Fraser Valley this week when the Ontario Reign visit on January 16 and 17 and the San Diego Gulls drop into town from January 20 to 21.
When: January 16 and 17, January 20 and 21, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford
Cost: Various, purchase online
The Moonlight Lounge at Notch8
What: Moonlight Lounge will offer patrons dim sum, light bites, desserts, and Lunar New Year-themed cocktails from the mind of Bar Manager Steve Hagan in partnership with The Macallan.
If you find yourself taking part in the festivities here, you may be one of the lucky eight people who receive a random golden ticket in a red envelope at some point.
Golden tickets mean prizes like a complimentary tea for two, an overnight stay at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, and more.
When: January 18 through February 24; Thursday to Saturday from 6 pm
Where: Notch8 Restaurant & Bar – 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver (Fairmont Hotel Vancouver)
Price: Walk-ins welcome, or make a reservation
Dine Out Vancouver at the Vancouver Aquarium Pop-Up
What: Dine Out participants will have the one-of-a-kind chance to dine among the unique aquatic creatures at the Vancouver Aquarium.
Guests will be able to enjoy a three-course meal prepared by the aquarium’s culinary team as well as a selection of British Columbian wine and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase.
When: January 19 to 21, January 26 to 28. and February 2 to 4, 2024
Time: 7 to 9 pm. Dinner starts at 7:30 pm
Where: Vancouver Aquarium – 845 Avison Way, Stanley Park, Vancouver
Tickets: $125 per person; $100 for members
Mike Birbiglia
What: Comedian, storyteller, and filmmaker Mike Birbiglia comes to Vancouver with his latest show, Please Stop The Ride. His previous shows include “My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend,” which won the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Solo Show, and “The New One,” which took home the Drama Desk Award and the Outer Critics Circle Award for outstanding solo performance.
Birbiglia is the writer, director, and star of the films Sleepwalk with Me and Don’t Think Twice, and appeared in Taylor Swift’s music video for “Anti-Hero.”
When: January 19, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Quirk-e Showcase: The Queer Imaging and Riting Kollective for Elders
What: Vancouver Public Library hosts a performance and panel showcase of Quirk-E, the Queer Imaging and Riting Kollective for Elders. Enjoy tea and coffee with a number of the kollective’s members and learn about the variety of artistic productions they have created over the past 17 years.
When: January 20, 2024
Time: 1 to 3 pm
Where: Vancouver Public Library Central Branch – 350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free, register online
Vancity Comedy Extravaganza Vol. 6
What: The sixth edition of Dino Archie’s Vancity Comedy Extravaganza takes place on January 20, 2024, at the Vogue Theatre. Comedy fans will enjoy a loaded lineup featuring award-winning stand-ups, Just For Laughs veterans, viral sensations, and more.
Dino Archie is a Fresno, California-born comic who was the winner of the 36th Seattle International Comedy Competition. He has performed as part of the Just For Laughs Russell Peters Gala and The Nasty Show and has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and Adam Devine’s House Party.
When: January 20, 2024
Time: Doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm
Where: Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $29.50 to $42.50; purchase online.
AME Roundup’s Discovery Day
What: AME Roundup Conference hosts a family-focused Discovery Day at the Vancouver Convention Centre. The free event invites all ages to learn about mineral exploration and mining through interactive displays, exhibitors, and experiences.
When: January 21, 2024
Time: 10 am and 10:30 am staggered start times
Where: Ballroom A, Vancouver Convention Centre East – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Yuk Yuks South Van Comedy Night
What: Comedy fans can get their fill of laughter at the next Yuk Yuk’s South Vancouver event at Norman & Annette Rothstein Theatre on Saturday, January 20. The two shows inside the Jewish Community Centre feature SiriusXM Top Comic Matt O’Brien, opener Alex Carr, and host Nicole Tanner.
When: January 20, 2024
Time: 7 pm and 9:30 pm
Where: Norman & Annette Rothstein Theatre – 950 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver
Tickets: $25; purchase online for 7 pm and 9:30 pm shows
Vancouver Canucks
What: The Canucks continue the march to the NHL playoffs with home games against the Arizona Coyotes on January 18 and Toronto Maple Leafs on January 20 at Rogers Arena.
When: January 18 and 20, 2024
Time: 7 pm (Thursday), 4 pm (Saturday)
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
Street Food City
What: Vancouver has a pretty epic food truck scene, and this free food truck festival is here to prove it.
Street Food City is back for its 12th year, giving visitors a delicious opportunity to try some of the great food truck eats Vancouver has to offer, all in one convenient location.
Some notable trucks that’ll be at this year’s festival include Shameless Buns, Shawarma Time, Tornado Potato, Reel Mac and Cheese, Mad Greek, Dos Amigos, Slavic Rolls, and Chickpea.
When: January 20 to 28, 2024
Time: Weekdays: 11 am to 2 pm | Weekends: 11 am to various times
Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square, West Georgia Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free entry
IndigiDivas
What: Indigenous singers Melody Courage, Rebecca Cuddy, and Michelle Lafferty bring traditional stories and operatic hits to life at the Orpheum. The IndigiDivas event is conducted by Janna Sailor and is presented in collaboration with the Allegra Chamber Orchestra.
Partial proceeds from the live concert will help support Indigenous-led social programs in Vancouver.
When: January 21, 2024
Time: 2 pm
Where: The Orpheum Theatre – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices on a sliding scale, purchase online. Free for First Nations and Indigenous patrons.
Lights at Lafarge Lake
What: Lights at Lafarge, Metro Vancouver’s largest free outdoor winter lights display, is back again for another holiday season.
The annual tradition will illuminate Lafarge Lake in Coquitlam throughout the season, with over 100,000 twinkling lights to discover.
Guests of all ages can explore the outdoor display that wraps its way entirely around the lake, leading them on a 1.2 km loop through themed zones.
When: Now until the end of February 2024
Time: 4 to 10 pm
Where: Town Centre Park – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam
Admission: Free
Hotel Mira
What: Vancouver rockers Hotel Mira, formerly known as JPNSGRLS, finds inspiration from many different places, including film, literature, theatre, stand-up, and of course, music. The group is made up of Charlie Kerr, Mike Noble, Clark Grieve, and Cole George, and perform at the Commodore on January 19.
When: January 19, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $25 plus fees in advance, purchase online
Taboo Everything To Do With Sex Show
What: A fully inclusive 18+ event, Taboo Everything To Do With Sex Show is an upscale adult playground dedicated to enhancing lifestyles, romance, personal betterment and all things taboo. Experience live entertainment, unique shopping, fashion shows, and seminars, plus check out the inaugural iWell Expo.
When: February 2 to 4, 2024
Time: 5 pm to midnight (Friday), 1 pm to midnight (Saturday), Noon to 5 pm (Sunday)
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East Building – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $30, purchase online