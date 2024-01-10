EventsArtsMovies & TVDH Community Partnership

A Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen film fest is happening in Vancouver next week

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Jan 10 2024, 8:10 pm
Seth Rogen/IMDb | Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

With winter in full swing, it’s a great time to head inside and watch a great movie.

Hollywood Theatre is here to help with a movie marathon featuring two of the city’s biggest homegrown talents.

The classic art deco movie theatre in Kitsilano is presenting Ryan & Seth Fest 2024 on Saturday, January 20, and Sunday, January 21.

It’s a great opportunity to see some of Vancouver-born Reynolds and Rogen’s box office hits and cult classics. And as these films are part of Hollywood Theatre’s Dinner And A Movies series, you can enjoy some of Nuba’s delicious meals as well.

Each Dinner And A Movie ticket is for two guests and includes one Nuba sampler share plate and two movie passes.

Choose from the Grilled Mezze Sampler, which includes wild tiger prawns, lamb kafta skewers, shish tawook, Najib’s special, batata harra potatoes, and humous, or the Vegetarian Mezze Sampler.

The veggie option includes falafel, mjadra, Najib’s special, batata harra potatoes, za’atar tomato, pickled cabbage, and humous. Both options are gluten-free.

Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen (Hollywood Theatre/Submitted)

Fans of Reynolds and Rogen can purchase a ticket for just the movie, and also order drinks at the iconic theatre’s bar.

Here is the movie lineup for Ryan and Seth Fest 2024 at Hollywood Theatre:

Saturday – Ryan’s Night

January 20 at 7 pm – Deadpool (2016)

January 20 at 9 pm – Deadpool 2 (2018)

Sunday – Seth’s Night

January 21 at 7 pm – The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

January 21 at 9 pm – Superbad (2007)

Hollywood Theatre

Hollywood Theatre/Facebook

Ryan & Seth Fest 2024

When: January 20 and 21, 2024
Time: Doors at 6 pm, screenings at 7 and 9 pm
Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver
Cost: $85-95 plus fees for Dinner and A Movie, $10 for one ticket, or $15 for two tickets for just the film. Purchase online.

