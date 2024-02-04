20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: February 5 to 11
So much to do, so little time!
We’ve got the rundown of a bunch of fun things happening around Vancouver this week, so let’s get started! From Taste of Chinatown to Super Bowl Sunday and more, here are 20 events to check out from February 5 to 11!
Vancouver Chinatown Spring Festival Celebration and Parade
What: The 50th Vancouver Chinatown Spring Festival Celebration is happening on Sunday, February 11, 2024, the second day of the Year of the Dragon.
The popular event is expected to draw over 5,000 participants and 100,000 spectators to the neighbourhood, with family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and more than 70 cultural groups from various communities. Attendees will also see the largest assembly of traditional lion dance teams in Canada.
When: February 11, 2024
Time: 11 am (parade start), 2 to 4 pm (fair), 6:30 pm (gala dinner start)
Where: Various locations throughout Chinatown
Cost: Free for parade and fair
After Dark: Science of Love and Sex
What: Science World is celebrating the season of love with a special After Dark, which is all about the science of love and sex. Explore the galleries and exhibits, take in a cabaret-style dance show while enjoying a drink or treat, and ask any questions you have to the UBC’s sexperts at the event.
When: February 8, 2024
Time: 6 to 10 pm
Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $38 plus GST. Purchase online.
Reel Causes: The Revolution Will Not Be Televised
What: Reel Causes and the Vancouver Black and Indigenous Creative Association present a preview of Rick DuPree’s forthcoming documentary, Seattle Black Panthers Fight For Justice & Freedom.
DuPree and Elmer Dixon are joined for a conversation by moderators Natasha Tony and Tinthi Tembo that further explores the film as well as Dixon’s story in his memoir, Die Standing: From Black Panther Party Revolutionary to Global Diversity Consultant.
When: February 6, 2024
Time: Doors 6 pm, event 6:30 pm
Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver
Cost: $10 in advance; purchase online
Super Bowl at The Sportsbar Live!
What: The Sportsbar LIVE! at Rogers Arena is hosting an epic Super Bowl Sunday party so you can cheer on your team (or just watch the highly anticipated commercials) in the ultimate game-day setting.
Opening two hours before kickoff, the upscale 14,000 square-foot venue features over 100 4K HD-TV screens, a 90-foot “cracked ice” bar, and a screen towering over 16 feet. You’ll also find mouthwatering eats, including the Kansas City Pulled Pork Sandwiches, San Francisco House of Prime Rib Sandwiches, and Taylor Swift-inspired “Shake it off” Garlic Parmesan Knots with Marinara Sauce.
There are also fun contests and prizes to win, including an overnight stay in Seattle to attend the Seattle Seahawks home opener, Canucks tickets, Tim McGraw concert tickets, a SKY Helicopters package, and more.
When: February 11, 2024
Time: Doors open at 1:30 pm; the game starts at 3:30 pm
Where: The Sportsbar LIVE! at Rogers Arena — 99 West Georgia Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Tickets start at $10 and vary based on ticket type; includes free parking and automatic entry for prizes and giveaways; purchase online
Love Unexpected at Tightrope Theatre
What: Tightrope Theatre in Mount Pleasant presents an improvised romantic comedy that spotlights the joy of the unpredictability of love and the magic that occurs when two hearts meet in the most unexpected ways.
When: February 9, 16, and 23, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Tightrope Theatre – 2343 Main Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $20; purchase online
Taste of Chinatown
What: From February 9 to 11, folks can head to Vancouver’s Chinatown and enjoy the three-day celebration, which coincides with Lunar New Year.
Things to look forward to include a Lunar New Year Parade, walking tours, a passport program with prize draws, and, of course, awesome grub.
When: February 9 to 11, 2024
Where: Various locations around Vancouver’s Chinatown
Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift
What: Calling all Swifties! A candlelight Taylor Swift tribute concert is coming to Vancouver in February, and it’s sure to make all your “Wildest Dreams” come true.
The highly-anticipated shows will be put on by Fever, with the live, multi-sensory musical experience taking place on February 9.
With a dozen of Taylor Swift’s biggest hits being performed by the Listeso String Quartet, you’re sure to hear your favourites at Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church.
When: February 9, 2024
Time: 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm
Where: Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church – 2733 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
Robson Square Ice Rink
What: Calling all whimsical winter lovers! The Robson Square Ice Rink is open for the new skating season, and all ages are invited to hit the ice.
Located under the covered outdoor plaza at Robson Square, the rink operates seasonally when temperatures begin to dip. Skating is free for all ages, and those without skates can rent them on-site for a fee. Helmets are mandatory for anyone under the age of 12.
When: Open daily until February 29, 2024
Time: 9 am to 9 pm
Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver; beneath Robson Street and Howe Street
Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your skates. Skate rentals are also available for a fee.
La Poutine Week 2024
What: The most gravy-filled, cheesiest time of year is nearly upon us, as La Poutine Week is returning for its 11th year this month. The annual celebration of all things fries, cheese, gravy, and more will take place in cities across Canada, including Vancouver, from February 1 to 7.
When: Various days of operation from February 1 to 7, 2024
Time: Various hours of operation
Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver.
Winterlust
What: Winterlust is one of the best winter-themed dining experiences in the city. Five private domes get decked out in seasonal decor, each with its own temperature control, music controls (that’s right, you can choose your own music), and even a snow machine outside if the Vancouver weather doesn’t give us the perfect winter wonderland.
There is also a menu full of delicious foods and drinks. Winterlust is offered annually on the patio at H Tasting Lounge in the Westin Bayshore Hotel.
When: Now through February
Time: Various times
Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver
Reservations: Book online
OVO Vancouver Warehouse Sale
What: OVO is gearing up to host a huge warehouse sale in Vancouver, and fans of the Drake-founded brand can get up to a whopping 70% off all sorts of apparel.
October’s Very Own Vancouver Warehouse Sale kicks off on Wednesday, February 7, and lasts until Sunday, February 11. Customers are guaranteed to score some killer deals on shoes, outerwear, and all the clothing and accessories in between, which will be restocked daily on each of the five days of the event.
When: February 7 to 11, 2024
Time: 9 am to 9 pm (Wednesday to Saturday), 9 am to 6 pm (Sunday)
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre — 999 Canada Place, Vancouver
Dicky’s Dumps and Rosie BBQ Collab
What: Dicky’s Dumps and Rosie’s BBQ are coming together for their first-ever collaboration with special dishes pairing Chinese dumplings and Texas BBQ together to welcome and celebrate the Year of the Dragon.
You’ll be able to grab Crispy Dumplings and Brisket, Brisket and Dumplings Ramen, and a Brisket and Dumplings Noodle Plate, which all combine Dicky’s Dumps handmade dumplings with Rosie’s slow-smoked, grass-fed 63 Acres premium BC beef brisket.
When and Where:
February 3: Batch Vancouver — 770 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
February 10 and 11: Dalina on Main — 687 Main Street, Vancouver
February 17: Parkside Brewery — 2731 Murray Street, Port Moody
Lunar New Year “Build a Dragon” Celebration at Lansdowne Centre
What: Lansdowne Centre is celebrating the Lunar New Year by bringing a giant LEGO dragon to life. The huge sculpture will be created by Robin Sather, the only LEGO Certified Professional in Western Canada. Building of the dragon sculpture will begin on February 3 and will be on display until February 25.
Year of the Dragon celebrants and LEGO enthusiasts are welcome to stop by on February 3 and 4 during mall hours to see Sather work on the colossal structure. There will also be a Lunar New Year event on February 10 with an artisan market, children’s crafts, photo ops with festive decorations, and more.
When: Various dates between February 3 to 25, 2024
Time: Various times
When: Centre Court, Lansdowne Centre (enter by Earls) – 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond
Cost: Free
Vladimir Caamano at the House of Comedy
What: Vadimir Caamano was named one of the Top 10 Comics to Watch by Variety, performed at Just For Laughs and on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and has appeared on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and NBC’s Superstore. He comes to New West for a four-night stand at House of Comedy this month.
When: February 8 to 11, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster
Tickets: Tickets starting from $18-$25.50, purchase online
Super Sunday Funday at Hollywood Theatre
What: Feaster presents Punch Bowl’s Super Sunday Funday at the Hollywood Theatre. Not only will you get to watch the game on the massive screen, but your ticket also gets you limitless tacos and nachos from Rebel Rebel BBQ, as well as two delicious complimentary cocktails.
DJ Jonny Jover will pump up the energy with an intense Jock Jams set sure to get you ready to cheer on your favourite team.
When: February 11, 2024
Time: Doors open at 2 pm; game starts at 3:30 pm
Where: Hollywood Theatre — 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver
Tickets: $49 early bird, $69 regular price. Purchase online
New West Ska Punk Fest
What: Get ready to moon stomp and mosh all weekend long at the New West Ska Punk Fest. Bully’s Studio welcomes some of the region’s top Ska bands, including Rude City Riot, Brasser, The Wavebirds and Bong Chow on Friday, and Brehdren, Kownterpoint, S.K.A, Phonosonics and Like Bears on Saturday.
When: February 9 and 10, 2024
Time: 7 to 11:50 pm
Where: Bully’s Studio – 67 6th Street, New Westminster
Cost: $20 for one night or $30 for both, purchase online
Vancouver Opera’s Don Pasquale
What: Vancouver Opera presents Don Pasquale, Gaetano Donizetti’s acclaimed comedy about young love, inter-generational jealousy and reconciliation, at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. The production stars Gregory Dahl as Pasquale, Elizabeth Polese as Norina, and Josh Lovell as Ernesto.
Don Pasquale is headed by costume/set designer André Barbe and stage director/choreographer Renaud Doucet and features Jacques Lacombe as conductor.
When: February 10, 15 and 18, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm (February 10 and 15), 2 pm (February 18)
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Juliet: A Revenge Comedy
What: Juliet: A Revenge Comedy by Pippa Mackie and Ryan Gladstone is an award-winning comedy that sees the title character embark on a literary adventure. Starring Lili Beaudoin, Carly Pokoradi, and Gladstone, Juliet: A Revenge Comedy was selected as the Pick of the Fringe at the Vancouver Fringe.
When: Various dates from February 8 to 18, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: The Cultch Historic Theatre – 1895 Venables Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various prices, purchase here
Eastside Flea
What: Eastside Flea features over 50 local vendors offering a variety of items, including handmade goods and vintage clothing, collectibles and plants, artisan foods and more. Each weekend event will also have food trucks on-site, beverages being served, and indoor and outdoor seating to enjoy your treats.
When: Every Saturday and Sunday from February 10 to March 24, 2024
Time: 11 am to 5 pm
Where: 1101 Union Street, Vancouver
Admission: $5, no one turned away for lack of funds