20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: February 5 to 11

So much to do, so little time! We've got the rundown of a bunch of fun things happening around Vancouver this week, so let's get started! From Taste of Chinatown to Super Bowl Sunday and more, here are 20 events to check out from February 5 to 11!

What: The 50th Vancouver Chinatown Spring Festival Celebration is happening on Sunday, February 11, 2024, the second day of the Year of the Dragon.

The popular event is expected to draw over 5,000 participants and 100,000 spectators to the neighbourhood, with family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and more than 70 cultural groups from various communities. Attendees will also see the largest assembly of traditional lion dance teams in Canada.

When: February 11, 2024

Time: 11 am (parade start), 2 to 4 pm (fair), 6:30 pm (gala dinner start)

Where: Various locations throughout Chinatown

Cost: Free for parade and fair

After Dark: Science of Love and Sex What: Science World is celebrating the season of love with a special After Dark, which is all about the science of love and sex. Explore the galleries and exhibits, take in a cabaret-style dance show while enjoying a drink or treat, and ask any questions you have to the UBC’s sexperts at the event. When: February 8, 2024

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $38 plus GST. Purchase online. Reel Causes: The Revolution Will Not Be Televised What: Reel Causes and the Vancouver Black and Indigenous Creative Association present a preview of Rick DuPree’s forthcoming documentary, Seattle Black Panthers Fight For Justice & Freedom. DuPree and Elmer Dixon are joined for a conversation by moderators Natasha Tony and Tinthi Tembo that further explores the film as well as Dixon’s story in his memoir, Die Standing: From Black Panther Party Revolutionary to Global Diversity Consultant. When: February 6, 2024

Time: Doors 6 pm, event 6:30 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $10 in advance; purchase online

What: The Sportsbar LIVE! at Rogers Arena is hosting an epic Super Bowl Sunday party so you can cheer on your team (or just watch the highly anticipated commercials) in the ultimate game-day setting.

Opening two hours before kickoff, the upscale 14,000 square-foot venue features over 100 4K HD-TV screens, a 90-foot “cracked ice” bar, and a screen towering over 16 feet. You’ll also find mouthwatering eats, including the Kansas City Pulled Pork Sandwiches, San Francisco House of Prime Rib Sandwiches, and Taylor Swift-inspired “Shake it off” Garlic Parmesan Knots with Marinara Sauce.

There are also fun contests and prizes to win, including an overnight stay in Seattle to attend the Seattle Seahawks home opener, Canucks tickets, Tim McGraw concert tickets, a SKY Helicopters package, and more.

When: February 11, 2024

Time: Doors open at 1:30 pm; the game starts at 3:30 pm

Where: The Sportsbar LIVE! at Rogers Arena — 99 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Tickets start at $10 and vary based on ticket type; includes free parking and automatic entry for prizes and giveaways; purchase online