Taste of Chinatown! festival kicks off next month in Vancouver

Taste of Chinatown! festival returns next month, and with it comes an array of exclusive specialty items, food collaborations, pop-ups, and more.

From February 9 to 11, folks can head to Vancouver’s Chinatown and enjoy the three-day celebration, which coincides with Lunar New Year.

Things to look forward to include a Lunar New Year Parade, walking tours, a passport program with prize draws, and, of course, awesome grub.

“At the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation, our focus is community building. We are committed to the revitalization of our neighbourhood and are thrilled to welcome back the Taste of Chinatown! Festival to celebrate Lunar New Year,” said Carol Lee, chair of the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation.

“We look forward to celebrating our shared history and invite you to attend all the Lunar New Year festivities happening around Chinatown.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Chinatown Foundation (@chinatownfoundation)

Attendees can check out 45 small businesses in the neighbourhood and 25+ eateries to collect stamps for the Chinatown Passport Program. By gathering stamps, people can enter for a chance to win a draw with prizes like limited edition Lunar New Year jerseys, a one-night stay at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver and brunch at Notch8, a VIP tasting experience at the Haywire tasting lounge in beautiful Summerland, BC, and more.

So let’s get into the specialty eats. From February 9 to 10, from 11 am until they sell out, find these offerings up for order:

BBQ Pork Poptart by Chinatown BBQ and Kiko Nakata, Tall Shadow Bakery

The “Jin Dui” housemade sesame and red bean paste by Boba Run

Beef Brisket Curry Cheese Croissant by Beaucoup Bakery and Chinatown BBQ

There will also be a “Chinatown Cocktail Showdown” on February 8. This ticketed celebration offers cocktails from local watering holes in the neighbourhood.

To learn more about these happenings, click around the Taste of Chinatown! website.

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok