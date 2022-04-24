20 things to do in Vancouver this week: April 25 to May 1

The last week of April is upon us and it brings many new things to do around Vancouver. From Party for the Planet to Vancouver Warriors, Richmond Night Market and more, here are 20 things to keep you busy this week.

What: The City of Surrey is set to host the 11th annual Party for the Planet at Surrey Civic Plaza, presented by TD, on Saturday, April 30. As in past years, Party for the Planet will be packed full of entertainment and activities for the whole family. The best part is that it’s free to attend and just steps from the Surrey Central SkyTrain station.

When: April 30, 2022

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: FEMME! is a variety show that explores the glamourous, hilarious and varied world of feminine expression. The show presented by Miss Marie will feature a wide range of Vancouver talent, including dancers, drag performers, and comedians.

When: April 30, 2022

Time: Doors and cocktails at 7 pm, show at 8 pm

Where: Red Gate Revue Stage – 1601 Johnston Street, Granville Island, Vancouver,

Cost: Early bird $35 (ends April 7), Tickets $40 to $55 plus fees. Purchase online

What: This SHBC event is an opportunity to tour a local gurdwara and discover the significance that it has for members of the Sikh faith. SHBC representatives will guide visitors through the experience and answer any questions that might arise. Guests are invited to take part in langar, a free communal meal, during the event. Then they can explore the Shastar exhibit to learn about the historic Sikh artifacts.

When: April 30, 2022

Time: 3:30 to 5 pm

Where: Gurdwara Sahib Sukh Sagar – 347 Wood Street, New Westminster

Cost: By Donation

What: New York-born, Montreal-raised singer, songwriter, and composer Rufus Wainwright has collaborated with Elton John, Robbie Williams, Billy Joel, and Mark Ronson, to name a few megastars. He is slated to perform live at the Chan Centre for Performing Arts on Tuesday, April 26 as part of his Unfollow the Rules Tour.

When: April 26, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Chan Centre for Performing Arts — 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $64.75, available via tickets.ubc.ca

What: The Vancouver Warriors finish their regular National Lacrosse League season at Rogers Arena with a match against the San Diego Seals on April 30. The team is also celebrating First Nations Night.

When: April 30, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: To kick off the season of food truck festivals, the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Series is presenting the Richmond Community Block Party. You can expect some fantastic food from more than twenty food trucks, including Shameless Buns, Aloha Poke, Takenaka, and Nami Vietnamese, with different trucks participating over the three days.

When: April 29 to May 1, 2022

Time: 4 to 9 pm (Friday), 11 am to 8 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 7 pm (Sunday)

Where: Lansdowne Centre, 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Cost: Free admission

What: Vancouver Opera presents Gilbert and Sullivan’s classic H.M.S. Pinafore, a comedic tale about forbidden love across class divides and shenanigans that happen on the high seas. Enjoy powerful renditions of songs like “I am the Captain of the Pinafore,” “Little Buttercup,” and more.

When: April 30, May 5, 7, and 8, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (April 30, May 5 and 7), 2 pm (May 8)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The 2022 Vancouver Fleet Weekend by Royal Canadian Navy and Maritime Forces Pacific will feature a variety of nautical activities, including ship tours, boat rides and displays. Presented by Royal Canadian Navy and Maritime Forces Pacific, the three-day event will take place at Burrard Street Pier in North Vancouver and is open to the general public.

When: April 29 to May 1, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Burrard Pier by Lonsdale Quay, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: A new market is coming to Squamish for the first time this weekend, featuring local vendors inspired by sustainable shopping and the beauty of BC. Vendors include painters, bead-makers, bakers and chefs, sculptors, fashion designers, and more.

When: April 29 to May 1, 2022

Time: 5 to 9 pm (Friday), 10 am to 4 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 4 pm (Sunday)

Where: Railway Museum of British Columbia – 39645 Government Road, Squamish

Cost: Single-day tickets $5, other ticket options available. Purchase online

What: The Chilliwack Tulip Festival is the largest flower festival in the province. There will be more than 20 acres of 30 tulip varieties this season. Each kind of tulip can bloom at a different time, so expect different fields to be in bloom at different times. There are also 15 different kinds of daffodils with more than nine million bulbs this year.

While you’re there, you can also play lawn games, visit the rotating food trucks, and drop by The Farm Shop to pick up treats, tulips, gardening supplies, and more.

When: Every day from April 11 for between three and four weeks.

Time: Monday to Friday, 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 6 am to 6 pm

Where: 41310 Royalwood Drive, Chilliwack, just off Highway 1

Tickets: Online-only, from $20

What: Crypto art is crossing over into the real world when top NFT artists gather in Vancouver this May for a special art panel and party. NFT BC, presented by Simkin Artist Management, will occur at Hollywood Theatre in Kitsilano on Sunday, May 1.

During the panel discussions, guests will hear from some of NFT’s top talent plus discover a curated selection of local artworks displayed at the Hollywood Theatre.

When: May 1, 2022

Time: Doors 5 pm, Panels 6 to 8 pm, Party 8:30 to 10 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Taylor Tomlinson has released two Netflix stand-up specials and has appeared on The Tonight Show and Conan. She performs at the Vogue Theatre on April 30 on her Deal With It tour.

When: April 30 and May 1, 2022

Time: 7 pm and 10 pm (Saturday), 7 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: If you’ve ever wondered what it might be like to dine like a king and be entertained by a court jester, all while chowing down on some Medieval-inspired fare, this is your chance.

The Medieval Tavern pop-up will be held at the Vancouver Alpen Club at 4875 Victoria Drive until April 27. Tickets to the Medieval event include a theatrical aspect and a dinner. And of course, there will be tankards of ale.

When: Now until April 27, 2022

Time: Various timeslots

Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: purchase online

What: A number of retailers in South Granville have transformed their storefronts with floral art installations, creating a spring stroll that you won’t want to miss. On display now in front of 10 local businesses, the beautiful creations are part of the South Granville Business Improvement Association’s (SGBIA) Bloom.

The seasonal celebration also features spring-themed menu items at neighbourhood spots, plus a chance to win a $200 gift card to the South Granville business of your choice in an Instagram photo contest

When: Now on display

Where: South Granville Street from the Granville Bridge to 16th Avenue.

Cost: Free

What: The Canucks wrap up the NHL regular season at Rogers Arena this week, with home games against the Seattle Kraken on April 26 and the LA Kings on April 28.

When: April 26 and 28, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: South Asian singer-songwriter Raveena is touring in support of her sophomore album, Ashas Awakening. She comes to Vancouver on April 30 and performs at Imperial.

When: April 30, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Imperial – 319 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $30, purchase online

What: The Richmond Night Market is the largest night market in North America and this year’s theme is theme is Summer Magic Rainbow. The popular annual event draws crowds ready to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine along with a diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-ft entertainment stage.

When: April 29 to October 10, 2022

Time: 7 pm to 12 am (Friday), 6 pm to 12 am (Saturday), 7 to 11 pm (Sunday and Holidays), 7 pm to 12 am (Canada Day)

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station)

Cost: $6 general admission, free for children under 7 and seniors 60 and older. Purchase online

What: GROWING FREEDOM: The instructions of Yoko Ono and The art of John and Yoko at Vancouver Art Gallery showcases the importance of imagination and participation in the work of Yoko Ono and John Lennon. Inside the gallery, instructional exhibits can be as simple as an exercise in imagination printed on the walls and putting a literal bag over your head. The second part of the exhibit explores more works and focuses on Yoko Ono and John Lennon’s Canadian connections, including their meeting with Pierre Trudeau and the Montreal bed-in.

When: Now until May 1, 2022

Time: Gallery hours 10 am to 5 pm, 12 pm to 8 pm on Tuesdays and Fridays

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery, 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: $24, admission by donation Tuesdays 5 pm to 8 pm. Purchase Online

What: Countdown to Collision will take place in the Fairmont Waterfront from 6 to 9 pm, and the free event will feature fireside talks with local tech leaders, networking, refreshments, and more.

Co-hosts Sunil Sharma and Casey Lau will be in attendance to emcee the roadshow event. Sharma will also be hosting a lucky draw for tickets and VIP access to the main event this summer.

When: April 27, 2022

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver – 900 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: JUNO Award-winning, Gold Record-certified singer-songwriter, and Mountie member Hawksley Workman performs at the Hollywood Theatre on Thursday, April 28.

When: April 28, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $35 plus fees, available online