South Granville retailers bloom into stunning spring floral walk (PHOTOS)

A number of retailers in South Granville have transformed their storefronts with floral art installations, creating a spring stroll that you won’t want to miss.

On display now in front of 10 local businesses, the beautiful creations are part of the South Granville Business Improvement Association’s (SGBIA) Bloom.

The seasonal celebration also features spring-themed menu items at neighbourhood spots, plus a chance to win a $200 gift card to the South Granville business of your choice in an Instagram photo contest

Each participating retailer worked with Granville Island Florist to design its own unique display, making for plenty of Insta-worthy photo opportunities.

The Bloom floral walk can be found on South Granville Street from the Granville Bridge to 16th Avenue.

When: Now on display

Where: South Granville Street from the Granville Bridge to 16th Avenue.

Cost: Free

With files from Vincent Plana