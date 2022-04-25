EventsSpring

Fleet Weekend sails into Vancouver harbour this month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Apr 25 2022, 8:41 pm
Fleet Weekend sails into Vancouver harbour this month
HMCS Winnipeg (FFH 338) sails alongside Japanese Ship (JS) Shimakaze in the Asia-Pacific region during Operation NEON on November 17, 2020. (Sailor 1st Class Valerie LeClair, MARPAC Imaging Services/Submitted)
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Story Story Lie :: Hot & Heavy

Tue, April 26, 7:00pm

Story Story Lie :: Hot & Heavy
Evening talk with Tommy Caldwell

Wed, April 27, 7:30pm

Evening talk with Tommy Caldwell
The Girl Next Door

Thu, May 5, 12:00pm

The Girl Next Door
Jane's Walk Festival

Fri, May 6, 9:00am

Jane's Walk Festival

Don’t be alarmed when you see massive navy ships sailing into Vancouver Harbour this Friday.

The first-ever Vancouver Fleet Weekend, hosted by the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) and Maritime Forces Pacific (MARPAC), will take place at Burrard Dry Dock Pier in North Vancouver from April 29 to May 1.

The Canadian Fleet Pacific will be sending seven massive vessels that visitors will be able to tour. There will also be a number of interactive events and activities during the Fleet Weekend.

According to Sub-Lieutenant Wilson Ho of MARPAC, Fleet Weekend 2022 will allow the general public to see what the sailors of the RCN do on a day-to-day basis.

“Visitors will have the opportunity to interact and talk with sailors, tour the upper decks of a Canadian Patrol Frigate or a Maritime Coastal Defence Vessel, and see what kind of equipment the RCN uses,” said Ho to Daily Hive. “We encourage everyone to take time and ask sailors about what they do, what their experiences are, and what they like about the RCN.”

On Friday, April 29, HMCS Vancouver, HMCS Winnipeg, HMCS Brandon, HMCS Edmonton, and three Orca Class Patrol Training Vessels will sail through Burrard Inlet and berth alongside Burrard Dry Dock Pier in North Vancouver from 9 to 11 am.

Vancouver Fleet Weekend

HMCS Brandon assists clearance divers from the Royal Canadian Navy, Fleet Diving Unit Pacific as they both participate in Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022, near the town of Juneau, Alaska on March 6, 2022 (Master Sailor Dan Bard, Canadian Forces Combat Camera, Canadian Armed Forces Photo/Submitted)

The ships will be open for tours on Saturday from 8 am to 4 pm. There will also be static displays from HMCS Discovery, Fleet Diving Unit (Pacific), and Naval Tactical Operations Group set up from 9 am to 4 pm.

Vancouver Fleet Weekend will wrap up on Sunday with RCN and MARPAC conducting a Battle of the Atlantic Commemorative Ceremony at North Vancouver’s Sailor’s Point Memorial from 10 to 11:30 am. The Battle of the Atlantic was the longest continuous battle of World War II and Canada played a central role in the conflict.

“We hope that, after visiting Fleet Weekend 2022, the general public will take with them the knowledge and understanding of what capabilities the RCN has and the job opportunities and benefits that the navy has to offer,” explained Ho.

Vancouver Fleet Weekend

A sailor searches the seabed during a dive exercise with Canadian Armed Forces Naval Reserve on March 12, 2022 (Sailor 1st Class Valerie LeClair, MARPAC Imaging Services/Submitted)

Ho also added that the event will be the first time that MARPAC has conducted a Fleet Weekend and they are planning future routine fleet visits to Vancouver.

Vancouver Fleet Weekend 2022

When: April 29 to May 1, 2022
Time:

  • Friday: Ships arrive from 9 to 11 am
  • Saturday: Tours of ships from 8 am to 4 pm, static displays from 9 am to 4 pm
  • Sunday: Battle of the Atlantic Commemoration Ceremony from 10 to 11:30 am

Where: Burrard Dry Dock Pier – 15 Wallace Mews, North Vancouver (Friday to Sunday), Sailor’s Point Memorial in Waterfront Park (Sunday)
Cost: Free

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Spring
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT