The Chilliwack Tulip Festival with millions of blooms is now open

It’s official: spring is here!

The Chilliwack Tulip Festival opened on Monday, April 11 and the fields are full of countless flowers.

There are a ton of photo-op activations, including a giant clog, plenty of swings, bikes, and more you can pose with.

Although some of the fields were affected by the flooding, the majority of them are blooming in all their glory and there are more than 30 tulip varieties across 20 acres this season.

And when you’ve gotten your fill of tulips, you can drop by The Farm Shop, visit the rotating food trucks, and play lawn games.

Be sure to wear appropriate shoes, ideally boots that you don’t mind getting dirty because the fields can be muddy, especially if it’s just rained. Also, if you want to climb onto the tractor or bicycle for a photo op, you might want to bring wet wipes with you so you can get the perfect shot while keeping your outfit tidy.

If you’re making the one-hour drive out from Vancouver then you should make a day of it!

Instead of heading back on the highway right after checking out the tulips, why not zip over to the adorable historic downtown neighbourhoods of Chilliwack and Abbotsford while you’re in the Fraser Valley?

When: Every day from April 11 for between three and four weeks.

Time: Monday to Friday, 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 6 am to 6 pm

Where: 41310 Royalwood Drive, Chilliwack, just off Highway 1

Tickets: Online-only, from $20