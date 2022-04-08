New Squamish market celebrates sustainable shopping in BC (PHOTOS)

Stand Up at The Improv

A new market is coming to Squamish for the first time this spring, featuring local vendors inspired by sustainable shopping and the beauty of BC.

Shannon Lorenz created the Bespoke Market, which is coming to the Railway Museum of British Columbia on April 29, 30, and May 1.

She encourages everyone in BC to shop locally and mindfully to create a more balanced and healthy world. Lorenz is an advocate for doing what we can to keep the planet and its ecosystems healthy, and that includes revolutionizing how we shop.

“The meaning of ‘bespoke’ is ‘custom-designed,’” Lorenz told Daily Hive Vancouver in an email.

“My brand really encompasses the goal I am setting out to create in the market scene.”

Vendors listed on the website on April 7 included painters, bead-makers, bakers and chefs, sculptors, fashion designers, and more.

Raincity Distillery from Vancouver will be there, selling popular items like their Last Garden Gin. So will Inner Wolf Jewellery, a Vancouver-based Indigenous creator who sells breathtaking, delicate, wearable art, among other locals.

While planning the event, Lorenz consulted with people in her community to choose the vendors, partners, and even the branding.

“For example, I shared the choices for the event artwork on Instagram and had a poll for people to choose the final design,” she said.

Similarly, she decided to bring live music to the event after determining that “people would love to see it.”

“It’s been really cool designing the event this way,” she said.

For event updates — including vendor highlights, live music schedules, and the food and beverage options they’ll have on-site — follow Bespoke Market’s social media.

Shoppers from Vancouver can take the Squamish Connector or contact Bespoke for help with setting up transportation.

“We’ve teamed up with the Squamish Connector and will be offering return rides from Vancouver to the Railway Museum in Squamish,” says a form reachable through their website.