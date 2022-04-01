Crypto art is crossing over into the real world when top NFT artists gather in Vancouver this May for a special art panel and party.

NFT BC, presented by Simkin Artist Management, will occur at Hollywood Theatre in Kitsilano on Sunday, May 1.

During the panel discussions, guests will hear from some of NFT’s top talent plus discover a curated selection of local artworks displayed at the Hollywood Theatre.

🪅 WELCOME TO NFT BC 🪅 An art party featuring discussions from some of the top NFT artists in the world, a musical performance and a curated selection of local artworks. Tickets here: https://t.co/kBgb2rWonW pic.twitter.com/ZU050Iouvm — NFT BC (@NFT__BC) March 4, 2022

BC artists interested in submitting their work for consideration to be featured at NFT BC are asked to tweet their art using the hashtag #ArtofNFTBC. Submissions close on April 10.

The party continues with a live musical performance, with the artist to be announced closer to the event date.

The NFT artists speaking at NFT BC represent a who’s who of the crypto art community. They include Mad Dog Jones, a multidisciplinary artist from Thunder Bay, ON, who has created artworks for Run The Jewels, Conor McGregor for Reebok, and the TV series Snowpiercer TV series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mad Dog Jones (@mad.dog.jones)

Fvckrender, is a futuristic tech-digital artist who is building his own Metaverse named LVCIDIA and his own skate park appropriately called Fvck Park.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fvckrender (@fvckrender)

Victor Mosquera, is a Colombian-born designer and artist who has worked with Ubisoft, Grammy-nominated electronic duo Odesza and the New York Times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victor Mosquera (@victormosquera)

Carmilla Sumantry, is a creative jack of all trades who is experienced in a variety of fields and mediums ranging from furniture design, oil painting, and digital art. One of her artworks was a nominee of the non-profit organization Sevens Foundation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carmilla Sumantry (@carmilla.etc)

Baeige, is a self-taught digital artist whose work reflects her admiration for architecture, surrealist landscapes and interior design. Her work was recently displayed at Art Basel Miami as part of NFT now and Christie’s The Gateway showcase in TIME Pieces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jo-Anie Charland (@__baeige__)

Smeccea, is a motion designer whose art explores themes of introspection, spirituality, and self-discovery. She built a fan base by streaming her artmaking on Twitch and sharing her creations on TikTok.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @smeccea

And Richerd Chan, co-founder of manifold.xyz and a developer of blockchain products for a number of leading NFT artists.

Manifodl Gas Stations

Fueling the creators since 2021https://t.co/B2rJJe1bfd pic.twitter.com/KsWStc4OQE — manifodl.xyz (マ,マ) (@manifoldxyz) April 1, 2022

When: May 1, 2022

Time: Doors 5 pm, Panels 6 to 8 pm, Party 8:30 to 10 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online