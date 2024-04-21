20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: April 22 to 28

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

How is it already the last week of April?

Before the month completely passes us by, be sure to fill the remaining days with our roundup of 20 great events happening around Metro Vancouver this week. Including Party for the Planet, Diljit Dosanjh, and more.

What: Legendary Punjabi hitmaker Diljit Dosanjh is returning to Vancouver in 2024, and his latest show promises to be a monumental one.

Dosanjh will perform in BC Place’s first-ever Punjabi stadium show on April 27, 2024, with his new Di-Luminati World Tour. The event is expected to make history as the largest Punjabi show outside of India.

When: April 27, 2024

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices; purchase tickets online

What: Monsters of the Abyss is an all-new interactive exhibit at the Vancouver Aquarium. Guests will get up close with fearsome and famous aquatic predators and their prehistoric ancestors.

Discover the unique “monsters” that call the oceans, rivers, and lakes home in the fascinating live habitats, get hands-on with fossil exploration, and learn all about these special animals during the daily expert-led talks.

When: Now until September 2, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium in Stanley Park – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Cost: Regular plan-ahead pricing for ages 13-64 is $39.95-$53.95. Child, Student, and Senior tickets, and memberships are available. Purchase tickets online

What: Inspired by A.A. Milne’s classic story, this experience at H Tasting Lounge offers both sweet and savoury treats.

The menu features eats like Pooh’s Pot of Gold — aka cotton candy and honey crystals on popcorn with burnt honey and sea salt — as well as Eeyore’s Blueberry Blues, an Earl Grey-infused berry scone with clotted cream and preserves.

When: Now until May 11, 2024

Time: 11:30 am to 1:30 pm

Where: H Tasting Lounge (The Westin Bayshore) – 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Reservations: $72 per person; book here

What: A new addition to the BC Sports Hall of Fame is helping to open doors for the next generation of Indigenous athletes and coaches through an innovative virtual reality experience.

The Digital Indigenous Sport Gallery (DISG) spotlights the accomplishments and contributions of Indigenous athletes, coaches, and builders throughout sports history and culture. Guests can interact with 3D artifacts, explore the Indigenous Sport Gallery, and meet Hall of Fame First Nations and Métis athletes.

When: Tuesdays to Sundays

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (last entry at 4:45 pm)

Where: BC Place (Gate A), 777 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver

Tickets: $12-$20, with family admission available and children 4 and under free with adult admission. Purchase online

What: Hastings Race Course is reopening for the season, and they’re throwing a big party to celebrate. Enjoy a fun day out with your friends and family with live horseracing, tasty food and drinks, live DJs, free activities, and more.

When: Season opening on April 27, 2024

Time: First race at 2:30 pm

Where: Vancouver Hastings Racecourse – 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The Stanley Cup Playoffs are kicking off this weekend, and it’s a fantastic time to be a Vancouver Canucks fan. To help you cheer on your favourite team in style, Good Co. Bars is hosting watch parties at all five of their popular locations. And you can reserve your table now.

The games will be played, with sound, on their numerous big screens, so no matter where you sit in the fan-favourite restaurant, you’ll have front-row seats to all the action between the Vancouver Canucks and the Nashville Predators in Round 1. Guests will enjoy drink specials, including $5 beers, $6 tequila shots, and $35 beer towers for groups of three or more. Plus, all of your favourite dishes will be available on the menu, including nachos, smash burgers, chicken wings, poutine, and more.

When: Every Vancouver Canucks playoff game

Time: Various times

Where: Good Co. Bars in Vancouver, North Vancouver and Richmond

Admission: Free

What: Science World invites guests to explore an immersive, interactive exhibit while learning how STEAM can help make a positive future. All ages will delight in the hands-on and full-body activities, including Augmented-Reality (AR) tiles, a weaving house, and a glowing ball pit lake.

When: Now until May 5, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: Harrison Tulip Festival, the massive Onos Farms floral celebration in Agassiz, invites guests to discover a stunning flower scape with more than 10 million bulbs planted. Explore over 50 tulip varieties, 15 double daffodil varieties, and 12 types of hyacinths. Between seven and 25 acres of flowers are in full bloom at any given time.

There will also be photo ops, floral surprises, food trucks, and more at the largest tulip farm festival experience in BC.

When: April 8 to May 2024

Time: 10 am to 6:30 pm (Monday to Friday), 6 am to 6:30 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: 5039 Lougheed Hwy, Agassiz (Parking off Cameron Road)

Tickets: Starting at $12 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $7 for kids ages 3-12. Purchase online

What: The Richmond Night Market is back for another season filled with epic eats and live entertainment. The largest night market in North America draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the 600+ international food items up for order. There is also a ton of unique shopping along with the diverse lineup of nightly performances.

When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: Various hours

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Tickets: To be released soon

Live music, over 80 vendors, and great local produce and food products make the White Rock Farmers’ Market a great community event for South Surrey and White Rock.

When: Every Sunday from April 21 to October 13, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 15154 Russell Avenue, White Rock (Beside Whaling Wall)

What: Baseball is Back at Rogers Field at the Nat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites, along with a cold beer. Plus, don’t miss the exciting theme games.

The Vancouver Canadians are taking on the Spokane Indians from April 23 to 28. Games this week include Tuesday night presented by Phillips Brewing, RBC We Care Wednesday supporting JABC, PlayNow Throwback Thursday with C’s Collector Pin Giveaway, Fortis BC ‘Nooner at the Nat Friday, Saturday Nat-in-Eh plus Phillips Brewing Koozie Giveaway, and White Spot Family Fun Sunday with a mascot puzzle giveaway.

When: April 23 to 28, 2024

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Tuesday to Thursday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday)

Where: Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20, purchase online

What: For all those times you’ve wished you were hiking instead of at a rave (or vice versa), this extremely Vancouver event could be the best of both worlds.

Starting this week, Jacques W. Martiquet (aka The Party Scientist) will be hosting the annual Sober Hike Rave, and everyone is invited to dance their way up a mountain.

Thousands of participants have already signed up through Martiquet’s WhatsApp group to participate in the outdoor events scheduled for April 26, April 27, and June 15.

When: April 26, April 27 and June 15, 2024

Time: Starts at 7 pm

Where: The Hike Rave’s location will be released the day of the event

Cost: By donation

What: Army veteran Greg “G” Williams shares comedic experiences from his day-to-day life as a registered nurse. The Virginia-born comic has performed across North America and returns to Yuk Yuk’s in Surrey for another side-splitting show.

When: April 25, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Yuk Yuks Surrey at Elements Casino – 17755 60th Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: $40.25 plus tax; purchase online

What: The City of Surrey is set to host the 13th annual Party for the Planet at Surrey Civic Plaza, presented by TD, on Saturday, April 27. Happening just days after Earth Day 2024, this year’s event will be packed full of entertainment, activities, and Indigenous cultural sharing for the whole family.

Party for the Planet is presenting a full day of performances by live musicians, dancers, artists, and environmental educators. There’s something for everyone to enjoy, including the electronic hip-hop act The Wookiez, the Surrey City Orchestra, Stars of The North Drum Group, and Tinkerbelle and Wendy’s Neverland Adventure.

When: April 27, 2024

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: Canada’s largest alternative literary festival, Verses Festival of Words, is back for a 14th year of programming celebrating a broad intersection of poetic artists, including spoken word and page poets, storytellers, singer-songwriters, improvisers, and more.

Highlights of this year’s Verses include Lillian Allen, the 7th Poet Laureate of Toronto, the Canadian Individual Poetry Slam, and Hullabaloo, a youth poetry slam competition for high school students across the province.

When: April 18 to 27, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Festival passes and tickets to individual events can be purchased online

What: Kyoto’s celebrated Michelin-starred Lurra is visiting Vancouver this April for a very special chef collaboration event at Published on Main.

Chef Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson of Published on Main and Jacob Kear of Lurra are creating an exclusive dining experience that highlights both chefs’ love for foraging and celebrates nature and seasonality — from Vancouver to Japan.

Guests can expect an 11-course tasting journey reflecting the seasons of the West Coast and Kyoto. Ingredients may include fresh foraged mountain vegetables, BC fire morels, and local seafood.

When: April 28, 2024

Time: 6 pm

Where: Published on Main — 3593 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $325 per person

What: During Earth Week, go on a scenic stroll of Richmond Nature Park and discover the local plants and animals, ponds, and forest habitats at the 200-acre bog.

When: April 24, 2024

Time: Drop-In from 10 to 11 am

Where: Richmond Nature Park — 11851 Westminster Hwy, Richmond

Cost: Free

What: Expect plenty of food trucks at the Coquitlam Community Fest this month. The outdoor event will also feature live local music, arts and crafts, a BC Shop Local marketplace, and more. The best part is that tickets are free!

When: April 27 and 28, 2024

Time: 11 am to 8 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 7 pm (Sunday)

Where: Town Centre Park — 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Cost: Free; register for free tickets online

What: South African singer Tyla will be stopping in Vancouver this April for a show at the Commodore Ballroom.

The 21-year-old’s hit single “Water” has “blown the door off its hinges,” according to Live Nation. Her signature move of turning her back to the crowd, unscrewing a water bottle, and pouring liquid down her back as she dances went completely viral this past summer, spawning countless copycat attempts on social media.

The ethereal song and its playful dance landed her a live performance spot on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and earned her a Grammy nomination.

When: April 28, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: The Commodore Ballroom — 868 Granville Street

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: JigArt welcomes acclaimed artists Lion Nie and Liu Mao Nan for the new art exhibition, What On Earth. The exhibit explores the questions of where to begin when trying to understand what Being is, as well as the significance of the Being of all things.

Lion and Liu share how they would answer the big questions in their respective artistic languages.

When: Wednesday to Sunday until April 25, 2024

Time: 1 to 6 pm (Wednesday to Friday), 1 to 7 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Jig Space – 1106-8889 Laurel Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free