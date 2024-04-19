These Canucks playoff parties will make you feel like you're at the rink

Grab your towels and put on your favourite orca or skate jersey. The Stanley Cup Playoffs are kicking off this weekend and it’s a fantastic time to be a Vancouver Canucks fan.

The NHL has released its playoff schedule, with the Vancouver Canucks hosting Game 1 of their best-of-seven series against the Nashville Predators on Sunday at 7 pm.

And to help you cheer on your favourite team in style, Good Co. Bars is hosting watch parties at all five of their popular locations. And you can reserve your table now.

You might also like: Canucks and Predators have most brutal travel schedule of any playoff series

Best sports bars in Vancouver you need to check out at least once

Canucks fan ready for playoffs with this massive vintage T-shirt collection

Good Co. Bars offer a great Canucks viewing experience all playoffs long in North Vancouver, Richmond, and its three destinations in Vancouver. And the best part is there is no cover charge.

The games will be played with sound on their numerous big screens, so no matter where you sit in the fan-favourite restaurant, you’ll have front-row seats to all the action between the Vancouver Canucks and the Nashville Predators in Round 1.

Guests will enjoy drink specials including $5 beers, $6 tequila shots and $35 beer towers for groups of three or more. Plus all of your favourite dishes will be available on the menu, including nachos, smash burgers, chicken wings, poutine and more.

Good Co. is also teaming up with Molson Canadian to give away gear from its latest collab with Bauer Hockey, and is even surprising customers with their very own rally towel.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs experience is taken to the next level at Good Co. Granville, the biggest space to watch the game in Vancouver outside of Rogers Arena.

You’ll feel like you are truly at the rink, with an anthem singer, in-game DJ, rally towels, and ice-cold beer making you feel like you’ve won the Hart Trophy.

Get ahead of the competition by booking your tables today — they’re going fast!

Address: 967 Granville Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-685-3288

Address: 2904 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-565-6246

Address: 3255 West Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-6070

Address: 2100 Dollarton Highway, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-770-4980

Address: 4020 Bayview Street, Steveston, Richmond

Phone: 604-285-3554

Facebook | Instagram