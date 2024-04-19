FoodEventsSportsFood EventsFood NewsDH Community PartnershipSpecials & DealsCanucks

These Canucks playoff parties will make you feel like you're at the rink

Apr 19 2024, 5:39 pm
Good Co. Bars/Submitted

Grab your towels and put on your favourite orca or skate jersey. The Stanley Cup Playoffs are kicking off this weekend and it’s a fantastic time to be a Vancouver Canucks fan.

The NHL has released its playoff schedule, with the Vancouver Canucks hosting Game 1 of their best-of-seven series against the Nashville Predators on Sunday at 7 pm.

And to help you cheer on your favourite team in style, Good Co. Bars is hosting watch parties at all five of their popular locations. And you can reserve your table now.

Good Co. Bars

Good Co. Bars/Submitted

Good Co. Bars offer a great Canucks viewing experience all playoffs long in North Vancouver, Richmond, and its three destinations in Vancouver. And the best part is there is no cover charge.

The games will be played with sound on their numerous big screens, so no matter where you sit in the fan-favourite restaurant, you’ll have front-row seats to all the action between the Vancouver Canucks and the Nashville Predators in Round 1.

Guests will enjoy drink specials including $5 beers, $6 tequila shots and $35 beer towers for groups of three or more. Plus all of your favourite dishes will be available on the menu, including nachos, smash burgers, chicken wings, poutine and more.

Good Co. Bars

Good Co. Bars/Instagram

Good Co. is also teaming up with Molson Canadian to give away gear from its latest collab with Bauer Hockey, and is even surprising customers with their very own rally towel.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs experience is taken to the next level at Good Co. Granville, the biggest space to watch the game in Vancouver outside of Rogers Arena.

You’ll feel like you are truly at the rink, with an anthem singer, in-game DJ, rally towels, and ice-cold beer making you feel like you’ve won the Hart Trophy.

Good Co. Bars

Good Co. Bars/Submitted

Get ahead of the competition by booking your tables today — they’re going fast!

Good Co. Bars

Address: 967 Granville Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-685-3288

Address: 2904 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-565-6246

Address: 3255 West Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-559-6070

Address: 2100 Dollarton Highway, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-770-4980

Address: 4020 Bayview Street, Steveston, Richmond
Phone: 604-285-3554

