H Tasting Lounge to launch a "Winnie the Pooh" tea experience
Vancouver is a city that loves a themed tea, and there’s a new one to check out soon: H Tasting Lounge’s Winnie the Pooh service.
The Coal Harbour destination’s new afternoon tea offering launches February 17 and will be available weekends through spring.
- You might also like:
- Popular Canadian fried chicken restaurant to expand overseas for the first time
- Popular Mexican-style cantina to open new location in Vancouver
- Café known for elevated espresso beverages to open new Metro Vancouver location
Inspired by A.A. Milne’s classic story, this experience offers both sweet and savoury treats.
The menu features eats like Pooh’s Pot of Gold, aka cotton candy and honey crystals on popcorn with burnt honey and sea salt, as well as Eeyore’s Blueberry Blues, an Earl Grey-infused berry scone with clotted cream and preserves.
Beyond those treats, there’s Mr. Sanders’s Honey Smoked Salmon and Owl’s Treasured Terrine to look forward to.
On top of the bites, champagne can be ordered by the glass or the bottle, along with O5 rare teas, of course.
Book your reservations for $72 per person for parties of one to six people.
Winnie the Pooh Afternoon Tea
Where: H Tasting Lounge (The Westin Bayshore) – 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver
When: February 17 through spring; weekends from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm
Reservations: $72 per person; book here
Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok