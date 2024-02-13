H Tasting Lounge to launch a "Winnie the Pooh" tea experience

Vancouver is a city that loves a themed tea, and there’s a new one to check out soon: H Tasting Lounge’s Winnie the Pooh service.

The Coal Harbour destination’s new afternoon tea offering launches February 17 and will be available weekends through spring.

Inspired by A.A. Milne’s classic story, this experience offers both sweet and savoury treats.

The menu features eats like Pooh’s Pot of Gold, aka cotton candy and honey crystals on popcorn with burnt honey and sea salt, as well as Eeyore’s Blueberry Blues, an Earl Grey-infused berry scone with clotted cream and preserves.

Beyond those treats, there’s Mr. Sanders’s Honey Smoked Salmon and Owl’s Treasured Terrine to look forward to.

On top of the bites, champagne can be ordered by the glass or the bottle, along with O5 rare teas, of course.

Book your reservations for $72 per person for parties of one to six people.

Where: H Tasting Lounge (The Westin Bayshore) – 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

When: February 17 through spring; weekends from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm

Reservations: $72 per person; book here

