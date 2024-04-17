FoodEventsFood TrucksFood EventsDH Community Partnership

FREE Coquitlam Community Fest brings food trucks to the party next week

Daniel Chai
Apr 17 2024, 9:56 pm
Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival/Facebook

Sunny weather is here and so are the food truck festivals! That’s why we’re stoked for the new Coquitlam Community Fest next week.

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is throwing the all-ages party at Town Centre Park on Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28.

Visitors to the inaugural community celebration will enjoy the best in local culture and entertainment. And of course, lots of delicious eats.

Guests can check out the family-friendly festival from 11 am to 8 pm on Saturday and from 11 am to 7 pm on Sunday.

The list of participating food trucks will be revealed closer to the event, but organizers promise a delicious array of dishes.

Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival

Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival/Facebook

“Satisfy your taste buds with a selection from some of BC’s best food trucks serving up mouth-watering treats,” said the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival online. “There’s something for every palate.”

Coquitlam Community Fest also includes all-ages activities like arts and crafts, yard games, scavenger hunts and more.

Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival

Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival/Facebook

BC Shop Local will be at Town Centre Park with a Curated Artisan Market full of local artisans showcasing arts, crafts and creations. And the party vibe continues with live and roaming entertainment throughout the weekend.

Coquitlam Community Fest

When: April 27 and 28, 2024
Time: 11 am to 8 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 7 pm (Sunday)
Where: Town Centre Park — 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam
Cost: Free; register for free tickets online

Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
