One of Vancouver’s most popular Japanese cultural festivals is officially returning for its summer edition, and it will have your stomach saying, “Arigatou!”

The Japan Market Summer Festival 2024 will take place at the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza on Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9.

This awesome summer market is especially food-focused this year and will feature several food trucks and vendors serving up mouthwatering Japanese cuisine.

Bring your appetite and some friends to try Okonomiyaki (Japanese pancakes), crepe, ice cream, Taiyaki, matcha drinks, and more.

The two-day market will also highlight over 70 Japanese makers, artisans, and local businesses, with the aim of supporting Japanese culture in Vancouver.

Stick around to enjoy the live entertainment throughout the weekend, including a TATE sword performance collaboration with Taiko by Nori, an enthralling dance by Appare Yosakoi, Okinawa Taiko, and karate demonstrations. You can even get your photo taken with a samurai.

The Japan Market Summer Festival will run from 10 am to 6 pm on both days of the event, and tickets will go on sale soon.

Organizers also announced that the first 50 people to enter the market each morning will receive a $10 Japan Market dollar voucher to spend.

When: June 8 and 9, 2024

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Tickets: For sale online soon

