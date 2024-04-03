EventsDH Community PartnershipSpring

BC's largest Earth Day party returns to Surrey this month with FREE festival

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Apr 3 2024, 5:30 pm
BC's largest Earth Day party returns to Surrey this month with FREE festival
Party for the Planet/Submitted

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
SPRING POP UP MARKET

Sun, April 21, 11:00am

SPRING POP UP MARKET

Vancouver Opera presents Bizet's CARMEN April 27 to Mary 5

Sat, April 27, 7:30pm

Vancouver Opera presents Bizet's CARMEN April 27 to Mary 5

East of the Sun

Fri, May 3, 7:30pm

East of the Sun

LiterASIAN 2024: (Re)Dress

Sat, May 4, 2:00pm

LiterASIAN 2024: (Re)Dress

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Get ready to celebrate BC’s largest Earth Day party this month right here in Metro Vancouver!

The City of Surrey is set to host the 13th annual Party for the Planet at Surrey Civic Plaza, presented by TD, on Saturday, April 27.

Happening just days after Earth Day 2024, this year’s event will be packed full of entertainment, activities, and Indigenous cultural sharing for the whole family. The best part is that it’s free to attend and just steps from the Surrey Central SkyTrain station.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Surrey BC Events (@surreybcevents)

Party for the Planet is presenting a full day of performances by live musicians, dancers, artists, and environmental educators.

There’s something for everyone to enjoy, including electronic hip-hop act The Wookiez, the Surrey City Orchestra, Stars of The North Drum Group, and Tinkerbelle and Wendy’s Neverland Adventure. A full lineup can be found online.

Party for the Planet

Party for the Planet/Submitted

The party at Surrey Civic Plaza and University Drive will also feature a rock-climbing wall, a Family Stage, bicycle-powered smoothie samples and the Downtown Surrey BIA kid’s craft zone. When you get hungry, visit the plant-based food trucks on-site, such as Chickpea, West Coast Bannock, Shameless Buns, and more.

Party for the Planet’s marketplace with local vendors offering eco-friendly products will return, as will Surrey Parks’ popular plant sale. You can bring home a new green friend for just $3 to $6.

Make sure you arrive early, as 500 complimentary tomato plants will be offered to attendees after the welcome ceremony at 2 pm with Mayor and Council.

Party for the Planet

Party for the Planet/Submitted

Visit Party for the Planet for more information and to see the full event schedule.

Party for the Planet 2024

When: April 27, 2024
Time: 11 am to 7 pm
Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104th Avenue, Surrey
Cost: Free

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ DH Community Partnership
+ Spring
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop