Get ready to celebrate BC’s largest Earth Day party this month right here in Metro Vancouver!

The City of Surrey is set to host the 13th annual Party for the Planet at Surrey Civic Plaza, presented by TD, on Saturday, April 27.

Happening just days after Earth Day 2024, this year’s event will be packed full of entertainment, activities, and Indigenous cultural sharing for the whole family. The best part is that it’s free to attend and just steps from the Surrey Central SkyTrain station.

Party for the Planet is presenting a full day of performances by live musicians, dancers, artists, and environmental educators.

There’s something for everyone to enjoy, including electronic hip-hop act The Wookiez, the Surrey City Orchestra, Stars of The North Drum Group, and Tinkerbelle and Wendy’s Neverland Adventure. A full lineup can be found online.

The party at Surrey Civic Plaza and University Drive will also feature a rock-climbing wall, a Family Stage, bicycle-powered smoothie samples and the Downtown Surrey BIA kid’s craft zone. When you get hungry, visit the plant-based food trucks on-site, such as Chickpea, West Coast Bannock, Shameless Buns, and more.

Party for the Planet’s marketplace with local vendors offering eco-friendly products will return, as will Surrey Parks’ popular plant sale. You can bring home a new green friend for just $3 to $6.

Make sure you arrive early, as 500 complimentary tomato plants will be offered to attendees after the welcome ceremony at 2 pm with Mayor and Council.

Visit Party for the Planet for more information and to see the full event schedule.

When: April 27, 2024

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

