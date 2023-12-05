Viral "Water" singer Tyla coming to Vancouver this spring

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

South African singer Tyla will be stopping in Vancouver this April for a show at the Commodore Ballroom.

The 21-year-old’s hit single “Water” has “blown the door off its hinges,” according to LiveNation. Her signature move of turning her back to the crowd, unscrewing a water bottle, and pouring liquid down her back as she dances went completely viral this summer, spawning countless copycat attempts on social media.

The ethereal song and its playful dance landed her a live performance spot on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and earned her a Grammy nomination.

The young star was apparently on the verge of going to study mining engineering because she was uncertain about pursuing a career as an artist — until one of her songs found success.

“I had to make the decision: ‘Mom and Dad, I’m so sorry, but I’m gonna go for this,’” she said in a news release.

She’s working on her debut studio album and is embarking on a tour that will bring her to Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom on April 28. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8 for $35.

Where: The Commodore Ballroom — 868 Granville Street

When: Sunday, April 28

How much: $35