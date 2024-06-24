10 Vancouver concerts for music lovers to check out in July

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A brand-new month is upon us, and we’re ready to turn the fun up to 11!

From the Khatsahlano Street Party to Rolling Stones, Missy Elliot and more, here are 10 concerts to check out around the city in July.

What: Western Canada’s largest summer music festival is back in Surrey on Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6 at Holland Park.

This year’s Friday night headliner is supergroup Swedish House Mafia, while Saturday night will be headlined by the dynamic duo of Kx5, aka Kaskade and Deadmau5. And they’re not the only huge names in what organizers call “the biggest dance music lineup we have ever hosted.”

When: July 5 and 6, 2024

Where: Holland Park, Surrey

Tickets: Various prices with VIP tickets available, purchase online

What: On Saturday, July 6, the Khatsahlano Street Party, a free annual celebration, will take over 10 blocks along Kitsilano’s fourth avenue between Burrard Street and Macdonald Street.

Attendees to the city’s largest free music and arts festival can #ShineYourLight with live musical performances, local artisans, an Indigenous Pavillion and cultural sharing, and beer gardens. Not to mention 50 food trucks to satisfy all of your culinary cravings!

When: July 6, 2024

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: West 4th Avenue from Burrard Street to MacDonald Street

Cost: Free

Symphony in the Park with the VSO What: The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra’s (VSO) Symphony in the Park is returning to Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park on Saturday, July 13. The 35th-anniversary concert begins at 7 pm and will include pieces from John Williams’ Star Wars and Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone, Hans Zimmer’s Interstellar, Elmer Bernstein’s The Magnificent Seven, and more. When: July 13, 2024

Time: 7:30 to 9:30 pm (arrive early for free family activities)

Where: Deer Lake Park — 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Admission: Free, seating is first come, first served The Rolling Stones What: The Rolling Stones are heading out on a highly anticipated North American tour, and Vancouver is the ONLY Canadian stop on the list. “Fans can expect to experience Mick, Keith and Ronnie play their most popular hits ranging from ‘Start Me Up,’ ‘Gimme Shelter,’ ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash,’ ‘Satisfaction’ and more,” reads the announcement. They will also be playing new music from their latest album, Hackney Diamonds. When: July 5, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Get ready to dust off your boots for this summer’s Country Club, the ultimate blend of a country-themed musical fest and a showcase of great American and Canadian Whiskey cocktails.

American country star Tanner Adell, who recently collaborated with Beyoncé on her Cowboy Carter album, will be headlining at the PNE Fairgrounds alongside Canadian country singer Jojo Mason.

Plus, for all the whiskey aficionados out there, Country Club will feature plenty of world-class whiskey vendors offering their best cocktails and selections.

When: July 7, 2024

Time: 1 to 7 pm

Where: PNE/Playland – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20 for early bird pricing, purchase online

What: Infidels Jazz presents Matt Grinke and his Happiest Big Band On Earth. Sit back and soak in the tunes as an 18-person Big Band plays Disney and Pixar Classics at The Pearl.



When: July 14, 2024

Time: Doors 7 pm

Where: The Pearl – 881 Granville Street, Vancouver

Price: $30 plus fees, purchase online