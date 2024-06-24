10 Vancouver concerts for music lovers to check out in July

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
A brand-new month is upon us, and we’re ready to turn the fun up to 11!
From the Khatsahlano Street Party to Rolling Stones, Missy Elliot and more, here are 10 concerts to check out around the city in July.
FVDED In the Park 2024
What: Western Canada’s largest summer music festival is back in Surrey on Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6 at Holland Park.
This year’s Friday night headliner is supergroup Swedish House Mafia, while Saturday night will be headlined by the dynamic duo of Kx5, aka Kaskade and Deadmau5. And they’re not the only huge names in what organizers call “the biggest dance music lineup we have ever hosted.”
When: July 5 and 6, 2024
Where: Holland Park, Surrey
Tickets: Various prices with VIP tickets available, purchase online
Khatsahlano Street Party 2024
What: On Saturday, July 6, the Khatsahlano Street Party, a free annual celebration, will take over 10 blocks along Kitsilano’s fourth avenue between Burrard Street and Macdonald Street.
Attendees to the city’s largest free music and arts festival can #ShineYourLight with live musical performances, local artisans, an Indigenous Pavillion and cultural sharing, and beer gardens. Not to mention 50 food trucks to satisfy all of your culinary cravings!
When: July 6, 2024
Time: 11 am to 9 pm
Where: West 4th Avenue from Burrard Street to MacDonald Street
Cost: Free
Symphony in the Park with the VSO
What: The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra’s (VSO) Symphony in the Park is returning to Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park on Saturday, July 13.
The 35th-anniversary concert begins at 7 pm and will include pieces from John Williams’ Star Wars and Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone, Hans Zimmer’s Interstellar, Elmer Bernstein’s The Magnificent Seven, and more.
When: July 13, 2024
Time: 7:30 to 9:30 pm (arrive early for free family activities)
Where: Deer Lake Park — 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby
Admission: Free, seating is first come, first served
The Rolling Stones
What: The Rolling Stones are heading out on a highly anticipated North American tour, and Vancouver is the ONLY Canadian stop on the list.
“Fans can expect to experience Mick, Keith and Ronnie play their most popular hits ranging from ‘Start Me Up,’ ‘Gimme Shelter,’ ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash,’ ‘Satisfaction’ and more,” reads the announcement. They will also be playing new music from their latest album, Hackney Diamonds.
When: July 5, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
Country Club
What: Get ready to dust off your boots for this summer’s Country Club, the ultimate blend of a country-themed musical fest and a showcase of great American and Canadian Whiskey cocktails.
American country star Tanner Adell, who recently collaborated with Beyoncé on her Cowboy Carter album, will be headlining at the PNE Fairgrounds alongside Canadian country singer Jojo Mason.
Plus, for all the whiskey aficionados out there, Country Club will feature plenty of world-class whiskey vendors offering their best cocktails and selections.
When: July 7, 2024
Time: 1 to 7 pm
Where: PNE/Playland – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $20 for early bird pricing, purchase online
Happiest Big Band On Earth
What: Infidels Jazz presents Matt Grinke and his Happiest Big Band On Earth. Sit back and soak in the tunes as an 18-person Big Band plays Disney and Pixar Classics at The Pearl.
When: July 14, 2024
Time: Doors 7 pm
Where: The Pearl – 881 Granville Street, Vancouver
Price: $30 plus fees, purchase online
Vancouver Folk Music Festival 2024
What: One of the city’s most popular summer events is officially back for 2024. This year features over 40 music acts from 15 countries.
Vancouver Folk Music Festival will also feature loads of children’s activities and food vendors to satisfy every kind of palate, as well as an artisan market, community village, and Wee Folks area on site.
When: July 19 to 21, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Jericho Beach Park, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Billy Idol
What: Rogers Arena is turning into the Cradle of Love this summer when iconic rocker Billy Idol brings his latest tour to town.
The English legend was a member of the 1970s punk band Generation X before breaking out on his own as a solo artist. He has sold over 40 million copies on the strength of iconic anthems like “White Wedding,” “Dancing With Myself,” and “Rebel Yell.”
When: July 30, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
SwollenFest
What: Swollen Members — Madchild, Prevail and Rob the Viking — are coming back together this summer at the Hollywood Theatre. The four-time Juno winners take over the iconic Kitsilano venue on Saturday, July 27, alongside a stacked lineup of performers.
When: July 27, 2024
Time: 6 pm
Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices; purchase online
Missy Elliot
What: Time to add another legendary name to the list of concerts coming to Vancouver because Missy Elliot is coming to town this summer! The hip-hop icon is kicking off her Out Of This World tour at Rogers Arena on Thursday, July 4.
Missy Elliot’s first-ever headlining tour will be packed with special guests, including Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland.
When: July 4, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online