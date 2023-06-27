10 Vancouver concerts for music lovers to check out in July

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A brand new month is upon us and there are lots of events for music lovers to discover.

From Khatsahlano Street Party to Charlie Puth and Vancouver Folk Music Festival, here are 10 concerts to check out around the city and beyond in July.

What: Vancouver’s largest free music and arts festival is presented by the Merchants of West 4th Avenue and takes place between Burrard Street and Macdonald Street.

This year’s Khatsahlano Street Party theme is #EarnYourStripes, with all festival goers invited to experience a series of must-see and do highlights. And the huge roster of musical acts curated by Zulu Records is sure to have something for everyone.

When: July 8, 2023

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: West 4th Avenue from Burrard Street to MacDonald Street

Cost: Free

What: This year, the brewery will be celebrating its seventh year of the concert series with a diverse lineup of local and international performers.

On Saturday, July 15, enjoy a live performance by headliner country star Drake White and The Big Fire. The “Livin’ the Dream” singer will be joined by Antonio Larosa, Teigen Gayse, Taylor-Rae, and Janky Bungag.

When: July 15, 2023

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Red Truck Beer Company, 295 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting from $60 plus fees, purchase online

What: Tears for Fears, formed by Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith in Bath, England, in 1981, has sold over 30 million albums worldwide. The duo has released seven studio albums, including 2022’s acclaimed The Tipping Point.

The Brit Award and MTV Music Award winners are beloved for their memorable hits including “Shout,” “Everybody Wants To Rule The World,” “Head Over Heels,” and “Sowing The Seeds Of Love.”

When: July 24, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets on sale now