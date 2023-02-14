EventsConcerts

Pop icon Charlie Puth is bringing his latest tour to Vancouver this summer

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Feb 14 2023, 7:37 pm
Pop icon Charlie Puth is bringing his latest tour to Vancouver this summer
Charlie Puth (Jamie Lamor Thompson/Shutterstock)
One of music’s most popular hitmakers of the past decade is coming to Vancouver this summer.

Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated artist Charlie Puth will perform at UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre on Monday, July 3.

Tickets for The “Charlie” Live Experience go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 am. The North American tour only has two announced dates in Canada, the second being in Toronto this June.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlie Puth (@charlieputh)

Born in Rumson, New Jersey, Puth first gained notice in 2009 with his YouTube channel, Charlie Vlogs. Since then, he has amassed eight multi-platinum singles, four Grammy nominations, three Billboard Music Awards, a Critic’s Choice Award, and a Golden Globe nomination.

His biggest hits include “See You Again” with Wiz Khalifa, “Left and Right” featuring Jung Kook of BTS, and “Marvin Gaye” featuring Meghan Trainor.

The singer-songwriter has also penned songs for a variety of music stars including Pitbull, 5 Seconds of Summer, and Bonnie McKee. He also co-wrote and produced The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s smash hit, “Stay,” which holds the title for the longest-reigning No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart.

Charlie Puth

When: July 3, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 am

