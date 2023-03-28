Supergroup Boygenius and Carly Rae Jepsen will rock out Vancouver this summer

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of the hottest acts in music and a Canadian pop icon will be in Vancouver this summer, and tickets are sure to be a hot commodity.

Indie rock supergroup Boygenius and Juno Award winner Carly Rae Jepsen are coming to the PNE Amphitheatre on Friday, July 28.

Tickets for the highly anticipated show go on sale Friday, March 31, at 12 pm. Vancouver is one of only two Canadian dates on the tour alongside Toronto in June.

Boygenius is made up of acclaimed singer-songwriters Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus. The trio came together in 2018 after first being fans of each other’s music and then becoming friends.

Their self-titled debut EP was named to numerous Top Albums lists of 2018, and since then, Boygenius has continued to perform together in surprise appearances on each other’s tours and for benefit performances. The supergroup’s debut studio album, The Record, is slated to be released on Friday, March 31.

Grammy Award nominee and Billboard Music Award winner Carly Rae Jepsen is one of two openers for Boygenius during their Vancouver concert. Jepsen is a household name with her massive hit “Call Me Maybe” and has won new fans the world over with her catchy dance and synth-pop hits.

LA indie rockers Illuminati Hotties will also entertain fans at Pacific Coliseum during the summer concert.

When: July 28, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: PNE Amphitheatre – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31 at 12 pm