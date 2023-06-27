Where to see FREE Canada Day events in Metro Vancouver this weekend
O Canada! On July 1, put on your best bright red T-shirt and check out these 21 free Canada Day events happening across Metro Vancouver and beyond.
Live concerts, Indigenous cultural sharing, fireworks, and more. These festivities offer fun for the whole family, so make a day of it.
Vancouver
Canada Together at Canada Place
What: The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s Canada Together at Canada Place is a massive event happening at the outdoor spaces of the landmark and venue, Jack Poole Plaza, and surrounding city streets.
As well as offering a huge lineup of activities and entertainment, including Tegan and Sara and Spakwus Slolem (Eagle Song Dancers), the 37th annual event is celebrating the theme of “Weaving together the fabric of a nation.”
When: July 1, 2023
Time: 11 am to 6 pm
Where: Outdoor spaces at Canada Place, Jack Poole Plaza, and surrounding city streets
Admission: Free
Vancouver International Jazz Festival – Free Canada Day Concerts
What: Granville Island will be receiving a hearty helping of jazz and funk this summer, thanks to the 38th annual Vancouver International Jazz Festival
The popular music celebration will be happening at Performance Works, Revue Stage, and Ocean Artworks until Sunday, July 2, with free performances at each Granville Island venue to celebrate Canada Day in style.
When: Now until July 2, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Various venues across Vancouver
Tickets: Free and ticketed events. More information is available online
North Shore
Canada Day at The Shipyards
What: For over 30 years, the Rotary Club of Lions Gate host a family-friendly Canada Day Celebration in North Vancouver. This year’s event will be held at The Shipyards and feature a diverse lineup of local performers, activities, a beer garden, and more.
When: July 1, 2023
Time: 11:30 am to 4 pm
Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Admission: Free
Canada Day at John Lawson Park
What: West Vancouver’s Canada Day festivities start with a citizenship ceremony at 2 pm followed by live entertainment, kids activities and a variety of food vendors.
When: July 1, 2023
Time: 2 to 9 pm
Where: John Lawson Park – 17th Street and Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver
Admission: Free
Squamish
Sk̲wx̲wú7mesh Squamish Together
What: Sk̲wx̲wú7mesh Squamish Together is a celebration of community through live music, art, food and beverage, and craft from the district’s many groups and cultures.
Highlights include performances by Squamish Nation Welhtima Kexwusem song and dance group, Lil’wat Nation artist and performer Alex Wells, Little City Big Sound, and Will Ross and The Hairfarmers. There will also be plenty of children’s activities, food trucks, the X̱ex̱e7énaḵ Creators Together Market and more.
When: July 1, 2023
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Downtown Squamish, Stan Clarke Park and Junction Park
Admission: Free
Richmond
Steveston Salmon Festival
What: The Steveston Salmon Festival is happening on July 1 in Richmond, with free cultural performances, family-friendly activities, and of course, delicious food to enjoy.
About 80,000 people attend the event each year to party with Sammy the Salmon, with this summer also marking the return of the popular Canada Day parade. Stick around until the end of the night, as there will be a huge fireworks display at Imperial Landing at 10:15 pm.
When: July 1, 2023
Time: 8 am to 10:30 pm
Where: Various locations in Steveston
Admission: Free
Burnaby
Canada Day in Burnaby
What: Canada Day in Burnaby will be filled with fun events and activities to commemorate the occasion, and fireworks in Central Park are planned to cap off the day of festivities. StreetFest on Central will offer a family zone at Civic Square, all-ages activities along Central Boulevard, and food vendors, a beer garden, and free live performances in Central Park.
When: July 1, 2023
Time: 6:30 to 10:30 pm. Fireworks at 10 pm
Where: Civic Square, Central Boulevard and Central Park
Admission: Free
New Westminster
Canada Day at Westminster Pier Park
What: New Westminster’s Canada Day celebrations at Westminster Pier Park feature a variety of interactive activities for the whole family. Take in live music and multicultural performances, take part in a community canvas project led by Indigenous artist James Groening, treat yourself to tasty dishes from the Food Zone, and more.
When: July 1, 2023
Time: 1 to 6 pm
Where: Westminster Pier Park – 1 6th Street, New Westminster
Admission: Free
Surrey
Surrey Canada Day 2023
What: City of Surrey’s annual Canada Day event features a huge concert lineup, family-friendly activities, food trucks, and of course, fireworks. Everyone will also have the opportunity to learn about the land they live on as well as the true history of Canada.
Then, when 10:15 pm rolls around, find a spot on the grass to take in the spectacular fireworks show as it illuminates the sky above.
When: July 1, 2023
Time: 10 am to 10:30 pm. Fireworks at 10:15 pm
Where: Bill Reid Millenium Amphitheatre – 17728 64th Avenue, Surrey
Admission: Free
White Rock
Canada Day by the Bay
What: Head to the annual Canada Day by the Bay celebration at West Beach (Bayview Park and Memorial Park) in White Rock and enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities throughout the day. There will be live music, a kids’ zone, a vendor marketplace, and fireworks at the end of the night.
When: July 1, 2023
Time: 8 am to 10:30 pm
Where: Memorial Park, Bayview Park, White Rock (P’Quals) & West Beach
Admission: Free
Delta
Canada Day in Delta
What: City of Delta is home to a trifecta of Canada Day celebrations on July 1 at Diefenbaker Park, Kirkland House, and Chalmers Park. Bring out the family to check out official ceremonies, fun activities, and a live performance by acclaimed Bryan Adams cover band, RECKLESS.
When: July 1, 2023
Time: 10 am to 1 pm (Diefenbaker Park), 12 to 4 pm (Kirkland House), 5:30 to 10 pm (Chalmers Park)
Where: Various locations
Admission: Free
Tri-Cities
Canada Day in Port Coquitlam
What: Port Coquitlam’s Canada Day event takes place at Castle Park, and it features live performances by acclaimed Canadian country star Chad Brownlee and popular rockers Big Sugar. The event also includes family-friendly activities, food trucks, market vendors, and a fireworks display.
When: July 1, 2023
Time: Noon to dusk. Fireworks after dark
Where: Castle Park — 2252 Castle Crescent, Port Coquitlam Coquitlam
Admission: Free
Canada Day in Coquitlam
What: Kicking off at noon, Canada Day in Coquitlam features family-friendly live entertainment, multicultural performances, food trucks, activities, and a chance to learn about Canadian and pre-colonial Indigenous history. Make sure to stick around for the fireworks over Lafarge Lake in the evening.
When: July 1, 2023
Time: Noon to 10:30 pm. Fireworks at 10 pm
Where: Town Centre Park — 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam
Admission: Free
Golden Spike Days Festival
What: The Golden Spike Days Festival is one of the oldest and longest-running family events in BC. The festival is held at Rocky Point Park around Canada Day, attracting upwards of 40,000 people from all walks of life with live entertainment, special events and activities for all ages.
When: June 30 to July 3, 2023
Time: 6 to 10 pm (Friday), 11 am to 10 pm (Saturday and Sunday), 11 am to 6 pm (Monday)
Where: Rocky Point Park – 2800 block Murray Street, Port Moody
Admission: By donation
Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge
Canada Day at Spirit Square
What: The annual celebration begins with the popular Lions Club pancake breakfast and activities continue throughout the day. Join the fun with stage entertainment, artisan market, kids zone, dog show and entertainment, food trucks and more. There will also be a car show & shine and Star Wars photo ops available.
When: July 1, 2023
Time: 9 am to 2 pm
Where: Spirit Square – 11985 Harris Rd, Pitt Meadows
Admission: Free
Canada Day in Maple Ridge
What: Maple Ridge’s Canada Day festivities will be held in Memorial Peace Park and include live music, all-ages activities, and more for the family to enjoy. There will be food trucks and a beer garden on site, and multicultural performers throughout the day.
When: July 1, 2023
Time: 12 to 6 pm
Where: Memorial Peace Park – 22407 Dewdney Trunk Rd, Maple Ridge;
Admission: Free
Langley and Aldergrove
Langley’s Canada Day Party
What: Langley City’s Canada Day is serving up live music with Sons of Stanley, games and facepainting, and tasty treats at Douglas Park. There will be a beer garden and a charity BBQ, local vendors, and carnival-style games for kids as well.
When: July 1, 2023
Time: 12 to 4 pm
Where: Douglas Park – 20550 Douglas Crescent, Langley
Admission: Free
Canada Day at Fort Langley
What: Fort Langley’s Canada Day features traditional First Nations drumming and dancing, a huge scavenger hunt, and a day full of live entertainment and activities for all ages.
When: July 1, 2023
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Fort Langley – 9135 King Street, Langley
Admission: Free
Canada Day in Aldergrove
What: Celebrate Canada Day at Aldergrove Athletic Park to experience a free, family-oriented event. Little ones will have a blast with inflatable games, mini golf, bouncy castles and more. And you’ll enjoy checking out the exhibitor booths, trying dishes from the food trucks, and taking in the live entertainment.
When: July 1, 2023
Time: 11 am to 5 pm
Where: Aldergrove Athletic Park – North Complex 26845 27 Avenue, Aldergrove
Admission: Free
Abbotsford
Abbotsford’s Canada Day Parade and Festivities
What: Start your Abbotsford Canada Day with a fun community parade, then head to Abbotsford Exhibition Park for food trucks, live entertainment, a flea market, and a stunning light show finale.
When: July 1, 2023
Time: 11 am to 10:30 pm
Where: Parade starts at South Fraser Way and Borquin; Festivities will be at Abbotsford Exhibition Park – 32470 Haida Drive, Abbotsford
Admission: Free
Chilliwack
Canada Day at Townsend Park
What: Enjoy family-friendly activities at Townsend Park in Chilliwack for Canada Day, with live music by Karen-Lee Batten, Paul Filek and OK!FUN!, and more. There will also be food trucks on-site to keep you energized for the events.
When: July 1, 2023
Time: 5 to 10:30 pm
Where: Townsend Park – 45130 Wolfe Road, Chilliwack
Admission: Free