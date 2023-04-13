'90s icon Amanda Marshall is coming to Vancouver on a new Canada-wide tour

The ’90s and early ’00s are back in so many ways, and with their revival comes the return of Amanda Marshall, the Toronto-born pop-rock singer who was an icon of the era.

Known for hits like 1995’s “Dark Horse,” 1996’s “Birmingham,” and 2001’s “Everybody’s Got a Story” and “Sunday Morning After,” Marshall is re-emerging this summer with her first original song collection in more than 20 years — and a nationwide tour to go with it.



In her typical style, Marshall’s new 11-song collection, titled Heavy Lifting, features her ever-powerful voice and poppy but soulful style. The single “I Hope She Cheats” sets the tone for the remainder of the release, which touches on themes of heartbreak and growth.

To promote Heavy Lifting, Marshall will be heading on a 17-stop run that will see her grace the stage in Vancouver in early July, meaning local fans who want to relive the glory days of their youth — or join Marshall as she steps into a new future — can see her live in concert for the first time in many, many years.



For those who are still fervent lovers of her older work, the artist will also be releasing a special vinyl re-issue of the 1995 self-titled debut album that launched her to stardom and led to her eventual status as a diamond-selling, multi-JUNO Award-nominated singer and songwriter.

Fans can cop the vinyl, the new album, and other exclusive merch at Marshall’s tour dates this summer — the tickets for which are on sale, now!

When: Monday, July 3

Time: 7 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $72.25 including taxes and fees — Available via Ticketmaster