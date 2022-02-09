10 fun date night ideas for Valentine's Day in Vancouver
Romance is in the air, so invite that special someone on a fun date night on the big day.
From Love Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge to a candlelit concert, here are 10 events to check out on Valentine’s Day in Vancouver.
And yes, those who are flying solo are very welcome to join the fun!
Love Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge
What: This February, Valentine’s-themed lighting experiences will be lighting up Capilano Suspension Bridge Park. Expect the suspension bridge, Treetops Adventure, and the Cliffwalk’s Arc de Lumina to be glowing brighter than your love for your sweetheart.
Between February 10 and 14, the park will have extended hours and Valentine’s activities. Plus, there’s a romantic special feature menu at The Cliff House Restaurant, live music, games, and the chance to meet the Raptors Ridge Birds of Prey.
When: Now until February 28, extra Valentine’s Day activities between February 10 and 14
Time: 10 am to 6 pm, open until 7 pm between February 10 and 14
Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver
Tickets: Available online
Kiss and Tell at The Improv Centre
What: The Improv Centre is celebrating love with a special Valentine’s Day show. Three real-life couples will compete in a hilarious evening of comedy, romance, and finding someone special.
When: February 14
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Online
Bright Walk in White Rock
What: The City of White Rock’s inaugural Bright Walk features new illuminated installations including an Instagram-worthy light tunnel and a snowman family photo opportunity. And you can bundle up to take a promenade along Canada’s longest pier brightened up with holiday lights.
When: Now until February 15
Time: Lights on nightly
Where: White Rock Waterfront
Cost: Free
The Hollywood Theatre presents It Happened One Night (1934)
What: An evening of classic cinema and romance awaits at The Hollywood Theatre in Kits. Enjoy wine and cocktails, a charcuterie board for two lovingly prepared by Parthenon, popcorn and a screening of It Happened One Night starring Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert.
When: February 14
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver
Cost: $80 plus fees, purchase online
Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival
What: The Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival (formerly known as the Hot Chocolate Fest) is making a sweet return until February 14. The name change signals new participating neighbourhoods and municipalities. The 2022 festival features makers outside of Vancouver located in North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Surrey, Richmond, White Rock, and even Whistler.
This year, the annual celebration of sweetness has over 40 vendors with 67 participating locations you can head to in order to get in on one of the 106 different hot chocolate flavours up for order.
When: Now until February 14 (check specific vendors as dates may vary)
Time: Various hours of operation
Where: Various locations across Vancouver. See the list online.
Candlelight: Valentine’s Day Special
What: Enjoy romantic classics such as “Moon River” from Breakfast at Tiffany’s, “Fantasy Overture” from Romeo and Juliet, “True Love Waits” by Radiohead, and more performed by a string quartet in the beautiful candlelit ambience of Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church.
When: February 11, 12 and 14
Time: 6:30 pm and 8:45 pm
Where: Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church – 2733 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
Treat yourself to a delightful Valentine’s dinner
What: Don’t know where to go for Valentine’s Day dinner in Vancouver? Look no further than this list.
We’ve gone and rounded up all the top menus being served at local establishments in the name of love on and around February 14 so you don’t have to search high and low to impress your sweetheart.
From steak dinners to dreamy seafood spreads, here are the best places to go for a multi-course Valentine’s Day dinner in Vancouver.
When: Various days of operation
Time: Various hours of operation
Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.
VMF Winter Arts 2022
What: From February 11 to 27, the second annual VMF Winter Arts is transforming public spaces across downtown Vancouver into interactive, open-air galleries featuring augmented reality (AR), art, and lights.
Download the free VMF App to find all the interactive installations at eight locations across the city. Then visit the centrepiece of this year’s festival, the Winter Arts Hub at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square on the north side of the Vancouver Art Gallery. The covered, outdoor space is heated and airy, perfect for guests to safely gather to enjoy food, drinks, art, and free live performances.
When: February 11 to 27,
Where: Public spaces across Vancouver’s core, Yaletown, and False Creek
Cost: Free
Burlesque Duos at the Rio Theatre
What: Burlesque Duos is an annual East Vancouver Valentine’s Day tradition that celebrates partnership and creativity on the day of love. The event pairs up renowned burlesque dancers to perform truly memorable duets at the Rio Theatre.
Starring April O’Peel and Ariel Helvetica, Roxy Reverie and Andosia Wilde, Diva the Violet Femme and Layna Emerald, and Vixen Von Flex and Clare Voyeur, Hosted by Crystal Precious and Ella Lamoureux.
When: February 14
Time: 8 pm
Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 E Broadway, Vancouver
Cost: Tickets start at $30, purchase online
Fall in love with these dreamy local Valentine’s treats
What: It’s officially the season of love, and that means there are some stellar treats up for grabs, ones we think you’ll fall head over heels for. No matter who you’re hoping to impress this Valentine’s Day, these lovely bites are enough to make your sweetheart melt.
When: Various days of operation
Time: Various hours of operation
Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.
And if you’re celebrating Valentine’s early, check out this great event.
Moulin Rouge, A Valentine’s Experience
What: Dress up in your finest outfits and invite your loved ones to a unique, immersive dining and cocktails event. Gastown’s historic Millennium Building will be transformed into the iconic Paris cabaret for the one-of-a-kind art and dining experience.
Guests will be treated to a five-course dinner curated by Oui Chef YVR. There will be Moulin Rouge-inspired cocktails made by the expert mixologists at Cocktail Connoisseur. You can even enjoy a glass from the Moulin Rouge-themed wine list, all while taking in a live choreographed theatrical rendition of the classic Baz Luhrmann film.
When: February 12, 2022
Time: 5 and 8 pm
Where: Millennium Building – 369 Carrall Street, Vancouver
Price: Starting at $161.42 per person, including fees; purchase online