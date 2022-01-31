FoodEventsBoozeFood EventsFood News

An immersive Moulin Rouge dinner and cocktail event is coming to Vancouver

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Jan 31 2022, 7:02 pm
An immersive Moulin Rouge dinner and cocktail event is coming to Vancouver
This Valentine’s season, we’re going to party like it’s 1899.

Dress up in your finest outfits and invite your loved ones to a unique, immersive dining and cocktails event on Saturday, February 12: Moulin Rouge, A Valentine’s Experience.

This delicious wine-and-dine soiree is brought to us by Cocktail Connoisseur, Vancouver’s first experimental Ghost Bar.

The company delivers bespoke, craft cocktails on demand right to your door via UberEATS, plus provides personalized cocktail experiences catered to you and your needs.

Gastown’s historic Millennium Building will be transformed into the iconic Paris cabaret for the one-of-a-kind art and dining experience.

Guests will be treated to a five-course dinner curated by Oui Chef YVR. Get your taste buds ready for Bufala and Heirlooms, Sweet Corn Velouté, Duck Terrine, and Pork Tenderloin.

And no trip to France would be complete without a mouth-watering crêpe. Right?

There will also be Moulin Rouge-inspired cocktails made by the expert mixologists at Cocktail Connoisseur.

You can even enjoy a glass from the Moulin Rouge-themed wine list, all while taking in a live choreographed theatrical rendition of the classic Baz Luhrmann film.

There are two seatings to choose from on February 12, 5 pm and 8 pm, and guests must be 19 and older to attend.

There’s no better way to celebrate your own love story in style this year, so make plans for Moulin Rouge.

Moulin Rouge, A Valentine’s Experience

When: February 12, 2022
Time: 5 and 8 pm
Where: Millennium Building – 369 Carrall Street, Vancouver
Price: Starting at $161.42 per person, including fees; purchase online

