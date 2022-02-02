13 local spots to find dreamy Valentine's Day treats in Vancouver

It’s officially the season of love, and that means there are some stellar treats up for grabs, ones we think you’ll fall head over heels for.

No matter who you’re hoping to impress this Valentine’s Day, these lovely bites are enough to make your sweetheart melt.

Treat yourself or someone you love. Here are the best Valentine’s Day treats in Vancouver to try in February.

Heart Beats Collection

Address: 2150 Fir Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-732-4222

Valentine’s Day Cakes

Address: 636 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-956-7789

Sweetheart Puffcream

Address: Net Loft — 1650 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-666-6655

Valentine Smash Cake, Valentine Hot Chocolate Bombs

Address: 1128 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cinnamon Hearts Frappe

Address: 102 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-5890

Valentine’s Bun

Address: 2565 Alma Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-224-5282

Kafka’s Ultimate Valentine’s Day Sweets Box

Address: 577 Great Northern Way

Phone: 604-829-2220

Address: 2525 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-569-2967

Address: 151 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-829-2220

Romantic Cream Puffs And Chocolates

Address: 413 Industrial Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-669-3336

Valentine’s Day Pies, Mini Valentine’s Day Pies

Address: 7832 6 Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-553-7437

Address: 1864 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-563-1000

Valentine’s Mocha Cookie

Address: 1370 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

Heart Showpieces, Cakes, Chocolates, Lollipops

Address: 2409 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Phone: 604-281-1152

Heart-shaped Cookie Kits, Shortbread Boxes, Bake-At-Home French Pastries, Chocolate Lovers Gift Box

Address: 100-1641 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-251-0677

Chocolate Showpieces, Chocolate Boxes, Chocolate Lollies Brownie Cake

Address: 4396 Beresford Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-564-5665

