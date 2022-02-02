FoodRestaurants & BarsDessertsFood EventsSpecials & DealsBest of

13 local spots to find dreamy Valentine's Day treats in Vancouver

Feb 2 2022, 12:45 am
Kafka's Ultimate Sweets Box (Photo: Cody Briggs) | Valentine’s Day Message Pie (Courtesy The Pie Hole)
It’s officially the season of love, and that means there are some stellar treats up for grabs, ones we think you’ll fall head over heels for.

No matter who you’re hoping to impress this Valentine’s Day, these lovely bites are enough to make your sweetheart melt.

Treat yourself or someone you love. Here are the best Valentine’s Day treats in Vancouver to try in February.

Beaucoup Bakery

Heart Beats Collection

Valentine's Day Treats

Beaucoup Heart Beats Collection (Photo: Rich Won)

Address: 2150 Fir Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-732-4222

Buttermere Patisserie

Valentine’s Day Cakes 

Valentine's Day Treats

Courtesy Buttermere

Address: 636 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-956-7789

Popina Cantina

Sweetheart Puffcream

Valentine's Day Treats

Courtesy Popina Cantina

Address: Net Loft — 1650 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-666-6655

Shangri-La Hotel Vancouver

Valentine Smash Cake, Valentine Hot Chocolate Bombs

Valentine's Day Treats

Valentine Smash Cake (Courtesy Shangri-La Hotel Vancouver)

Address: 1128 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Boba Run

Cinnamon Hearts Frappe

Valentine's Day Treats

Photo: Rich Won

Address: 102 West Hastings Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-5890

Grounds For Coffee

Valentine’s Bun

Valentine's Day treats

Courtest Grounds for Coffee

Address: 2565 Alma Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-224-5282

Kafka’s Coffee

Kafka’s Ultimate Valentine’s Day Sweets Box

Valentine's Day treats

Photo: Cody Briggs

Address: 577 Great Northern Way
Phone: 604-829-2220

Address: 2525 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-569-2967

Address: 151 West Hastings Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-829-2220

BETA5

Romantic Cream Puffs And Chocolates

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BETA5 (@beta5chocolates)

Address: 413 Industrial Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-669-3336

The Pie Hole

Valentine’s Day Pies, Mini Valentine’s Day Pies 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Pie Hole (@thepiehole)

Address: 7832 6 Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-553-7437

Address: 1864 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-563-1000

Coho Coffee

Valentine’s Mocha Cookie

Valentine's Day Treats

Courtesy Coho Coffee

Address: 1370 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

Temper Chocolate and Pastry

Heart Showpieces, Cakes, Chocolates, Lollipops

Valentine's Day Treats

Courtest Temper Chocolate and Pastry

Address: 2409 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Phone: 604-281-1152

The Bench Bakehouse

Heart-shaped Cookie Kits, Shortbread Boxes, Bake-At-Home French Pastries, Chocolate Lovers Gift Box

Valentine's Day treats

The Bench Bakehouse

Address: 100-1641 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-251-0677

Mon Paris Patisserie

Chocolate Showpieces, Chocolate Boxes, Chocolate Lollies Brownie Cake

Address: 4396 Beresford Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-564-5665

