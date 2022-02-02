13 local spots to find dreamy Valentine's Day treats in Vancouver
It’s officially the season of love, and that means there are some stellar treats up for grabs, ones we think you’ll fall head over heels for.
No matter who you’re hoping to impress this Valentine’s Day, these lovely bites are enough to make your sweetheart melt.
Treat yourself or someone you love. Here are the best Valentine’s Day treats in Vancouver to try in February.
Beaucoup Bakery
Address: 2150 Fir Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-732-4222
Buttermere Patisserie
Valentine’s Day Cakes
Address: 636 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-956-7789
Popina Cantina
Sweetheart Puffcream
Address: Net Loft — 1650 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-666-6655
Shangri-La Hotel Vancouver
Valentine Smash Cake, Valentine Hot Chocolate Bombs
Address: 1128 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Boba Run
Cinnamon Hearts Frappe
Address: 102 West Hastings Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-5890
Grounds For Coffee
Valentine’s Bun
Address: 2565 Alma Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-224-5282
Kafka’s Coffee
Kafka’s Ultimate Valentine’s Day Sweets Box
Address: 577 Great Northern Way
Phone: 604-829-2220
Address: 2525 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-569-2967
Address: 151 West Hastings Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-829-2220
BETA5
Romantic Cream Puffs And Chocolates
Address: 413 Industrial Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-669-3336
The Pie Hole
Valentine’s Day Pies, Mini Valentine’s Day Pies
Address: 7832 6 Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-553-7437
Address: 1864 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-563-1000
Coho Coffee
Valentine’s Mocha Cookie
Address: 1370 East Georgia Street, Vancouver
Temper Chocolate and Pastry
Heart Showpieces, Cakes, Chocolates, Lollipops
Address: 2409 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Phone: 604-281-1152
The Bench Bakehouse
Heart-shaped Cookie Kits, Shortbread Boxes, Bake-At-Home French Pastries, Chocolate Lovers Gift Box
Address: 100-1641 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-251-0677
Mon Paris Patisserie
Chocolate Showpieces, Chocolate Boxes, Chocolate Lollies Brownie Cake
Address: 4396 Beresford Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-564-5665