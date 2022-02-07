Meeting new people in a city like Vancouver can be tough. Add in a global pandemic and it’s even worse.

But it’s 2022 and swiping right (or left) has now become the norm when it comes to finding dates, whether you’re looking for something casual or a potential long-term partner.

While the thought of endlessly scrolling through profiles filled with mirror selfies and hiking pics may seem daunting, online dating does have some perks.

For example, on certain sites you can set specific preferences in order to weed out people you don’t think you’ll be compatible with.

Plus, you can swipe away and get to know a potential match from the comfort of your own home, before taking the leap and going on a date with someone you may have very little in common with.

But finding contenders can seem overwhelming with the sheer volume of dating sites at your disposal. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the best ones and why you should use them.

Best dating sites in Vancouver

eHarmony

Those who are more serious about finding a life-long partner should consider eHarmony. It requires users to fill out an extensive questionnaire, which then helps to match them with compatible partners.

It’s unlikely anyone just looking for a fling would put in all this effort. And each profile is vetted to prove the person is who they say they are, which also weeds out potential catfish.

A membership with eHarmony can cost anywhere from $35 to $65 per month.

Tinder

When people talk about Tinder, it’s often assumed that it’s just a hookup site. But there have been lots of people (including in Vancouver) who have found their significant others on the app.

It’s also one of the more popular ones and therefore, while there may be more profiles to go through, there is more potential for finding a match that is perfect for you.

Tinder is free but it allows users to upgrade to a paid version that has added features, which includes buying “super likes” and “boosts” to make your profile stand out.

Bumble

Bumble is unique in that women make the first move (in heterosexual matches). In same-sex matches, either party can message first.

It adds a little bit more excitement as a match can disappear if there’s been no communication in a 24-hour period. While that could be discouraging to some, it will help determine who is on the app to boost their ego, and who is actually interested in meeting new people.

The app is free but has some optional premium features to enhance the experience for daters willing to pay. The features include the ability to go back to a potential match if you accidentally swipe left on them and the ability to extend the time on your current matches.

Happn

This lesser-known app allows users to find people they’ve actually crossed paths with. Everyday we pass by potential matches on the street, at a bar or even at work.

The goal of this location-based app is to match people with others in their area. They can “like” or “dislike” other users and can only chat with one another if they both select “like.”

Using the basic features on Happn is free, but there are premium versions available as well, just like with Tinder and Bumble.

Hinge

Another popular option amongst Vancouver’s dating scene is Hinge. The app focuses on matching users with people they share Facebook friends with.

That strategy makes for a great icebreaker if you match with a potential date who also knows someone you know. It’s also comforting because you can get your friend’s perspective on them as well, before meeting up in-person.

The app is free to use but members looking to see who likes them or set advanced preferences can upgrade to a paid membership.

Coffee Meets Bagel

This app prides itself on being less about swiping and more about matching, chatting and actually dating. Which is definitely a mission we can get behind.

The app delivers a handful of matches (called bagels) every day and aims to help people make more meaningful connections.

Like the majority of others, Coffee Meets Bagel is free but has some added features available for those willing to shell out some money.

Elite Singles

This is a great option for working professionals and academics looking to dive into the online dating pool.

The app is designed for committed users between the ages of 30 and 50 who are ready to find lasting, meaningful love.

Elite Singles has a basic membership that allows users to take a personality test, view partner suggestions and have limited communication with other users. The premium subscription gives them access to the full site and costs approximately $70 per month (that cost goes down to $40 per month, if you sign up for a year-long subscription).