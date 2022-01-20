FoodRestaurants & BarsFood EventsSpecials & Deals

Best Lunar New Year eats in Vancouver

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
Jan 20 2022, 12:35 am
Best Lunar New Year eats in Vancouver
Courtesy Heritage Asian Eatery
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle Aberdeen

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle Aberdeen
Saboten - Brentwood

Japanese

Saboten - Brentwood
Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery
Hello Nori

Japanese, Sushi

Hello Nori
33 Acres Brewing Company

Cafes, Pubs and Breweries

33 Acres Brewing Company
Saboten

Japanese

Saboten

With some tasty celebrations around the corner, we had to ask ourselves, where can we find the best Lunar New Year eats in Vancouver?

Whether it’s a dine-in feast, a show-stopping spread at a restaurant, or a tasty sweet treat, all of these offerings will ensure your holiday celebration is a delicious one.

Here are some great places to get Lunar New Year eats in Vancouver.

Potluck Hawker Eatery (takeout)

Eight-course feast (Available January 31 and February 1)

Lunar New Year eats

Photo: Rich Won

Address: 3424 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Sun Sui Wah (dine-in or takeout)

Lao Fan Dinner Set, Premium Poon Choi Course, Rice Cake Gift Sets (takeout)
Chinese New Year Dinner Set Menus, Dim Sum Specials (dine-in)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sun Sui Wah (@sunsuiwah)

Address: 3888 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-872-8822

Facebook

Heritage Asian Eatery – Broadway (dine-in or takeout)

Lunar New Year Feast for Four (Available January 28 – February 6)

Lunar New Year eats

Address: 382 West Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-559-6058

Facebook | Instagram

A.BENTO (takeout)

Tiger Gift Box Dinner Set (Available for pickup/delivery until February 1)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by A.BENTO 飯匠 (@abento_official)

Address: 656 W Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-9585

Instagram

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market (dine-in or takeout)

Angry Dungeness Crab (dine-in, available February 1 – 10)
Lunar New Year Hot Pot Seafood Pack (takeout, available February 1 – 10)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fanny Bay Oysters (@fannybayoysters)

Address: 762 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-379-9510

Instagram

Bruno (dine-in)

The Chinese New Year Celebration Family-Style Feast (Available January 31 – February 6)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bruno Restaurant (@bruno.yvr)

Address: Versante Hotel — 8499 Bridgeport Road, Richmond

Instagram

Dished StaffDished Staff
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food Events
+ Specials & Deals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT