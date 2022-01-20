Best Lunar New Year eats in Vancouver
With some tasty celebrations around the corner, we had to ask ourselves, where can we find the best Lunar New Year eats in Vancouver?
Whether it’s a dine-in feast, a show-stopping spread at a restaurant, or a tasty sweet treat, all of these offerings will ensure your holiday celebration is a delicious one.
Here are some great places to get Lunar New Year eats in Vancouver.
Potluck Hawker Eatery (takeout)
Eight-course feast (Available January 31 and February 1)
Address: 3424 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Sun Sui Wah (dine-in or takeout)
Lao Fan Dinner Set, Premium Poon Choi Course, Rice Cake Gift Sets (takeout)
Chinese New Year Dinner Set Menus, Dim Sum Specials (dine-in)
Address: 3888 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-872-8822
Heritage Asian Eatery – Broadway (dine-in or takeout)
Lunar New Year Feast for Four (Available January 28 – February 6)
Address: 382 West Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-559-6058
A.BENTO (takeout)
Tiger Gift Box Dinner Set (Available for pickup/delivery until February 1)
Address: 656 W Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-9585
Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market (dine-in or takeout)
Angry Dungeness Crab (dine-in, available February 1 – 10)
Lunar New Year Hot Pot Seafood Pack (takeout, available February 1 – 10)
Address: 762 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-379-9510
Bruno (dine-in)
The Chinese New Year Celebration Family-Style Feast (Available January 31 – February 6)
Address: Versante Hotel — 8499 Bridgeport Road, Richmond