With some tasty celebrations around the corner, we had to ask ourselves, where can we find the best Lunar New Year eats in Vancouver?

Whether it’s a dine-in feast, a show-stopping spread at a restaurant, or a tasty sweet treat, all of these offerings will ensure your holiday celebration is a delicious one.

Here are some great places to get Lunar New Year eats in Vancouver.

Eight-course feast (Available January 31 and February 1)

Address: 3424 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Sun Sui Wah (dine-in or takeout)

Lao Fan Dinner Set, Premium Poon Choi Course, Rice Cake Gift Sets (takeout)

Chinese New Year Dinner Set Menus, Dim Sum Specials (dine-in)

Address: 3888 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-872-8822

Lunar New Year Feast for Four (Available January 28 – February 6)

Address: 382 West Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-6058

Tiger Gift Box Dinner Set (Available for pickup/delivery until February 1)

Address: 656 W Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-9585

Angry Dungeness Crab (dine-in, available February 1 – 10)

Lunar New Year Hot Pot Seafood Pack (takeout, available February 1 – 10)

Address: 762 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-9510

The Chinese New Year Celebration Family-Style Feast (Available January 31 – February 6)

Address: Versante Hotel — 8499 Bridgeport Road, Richmond

