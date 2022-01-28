Love Lights to transform Capilano Suspension Bridge into a Valentine wonderland

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

If you’re stuck on what to do for date night, then we’ve got you. Love Lights at the Capilano Suspension Bridge is upping the romance with a striking twist.

This February, Valentine’s-themed lighting experiences will light up the park. Expect the suspension bridge, Treetops Adventure, and the Cliffwalk’s Arc de Lumina to be glowing brighter than your love for your sweetheart.

You can catch Love Lights from February 4 to 28 – and there will be some extra Valentine’s Day magic, too.

Between February 10 and 14, the park will have extended hours and Valentine’s activities. Plus, there’s a romantic special feature menu at The Cliff House Restaurant, live music, games, and the chance to meet the Raptors Ridge Birds of Prey.

Tickets are on sale now online and must be purchased in advance. Proof of vaccination is not required to enter the park; however, it is required to sit and dine at the Cliff House Restaurant.

When: February 4 to 28, extra Valentine’s Day activities between February 10 and 14

Time: 10 am to 6 pm, open until 7 pm between February 10 and 14

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: Available online