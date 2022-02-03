8 standout Valentine's Day feasts to enjoy at home in Vancouver

We love eating, so why not celebrate love while eating? It just makes sense, especially on Valentine’s Day.

If you want to stick to sweatpants or simply don’t feel like going all out at a restaurant, you can get some exceptional (and delicious) grub on February 14 that will leave you fully satisfied.

Whether it’s a quick pick-up/takeout situation or delivery from somewhere you want to support, here’s a handy list of Vancouver restaurants offering Valentine’s Day meals to-go this year.

Love Day Dinner Kits, Valentine’s Day Virtual Cooking Class

Address: 1605 W 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-734-2507

Instagram

Takeout meal and feature options

Address: 1927 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-876-7226

Instagram

Date Night Box, Valentine’s Day Cooking Class

Valentine’s Day Brunch Kits

Address: 780 Richards Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-879-3114

Instagram

A Valentine’s Dinner For 2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pacific Yacht Charters (@pacificyachtbc)

Phone: 604-689-1227

Address: Mooring Marina, 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Instagram

Maenam Take-Home Valentine’s Dinner Sets

Address: 1938 W 4th Ave, Vancouver

Phone: 604-730-5579

Instagram

Valentine’s To-Go

Phone: 604-428-0800

Address: 397 Railway Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Valentine’s Day Kits

Address: #180 7515 Market Crossing, Burnaby

Phone: 604-398-3987 – Ext1

Address: 2959 West Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-398-3987 – Ext2

Instagram