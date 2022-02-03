8 standout Valentine's Day feasts to enjoy at home in Vancouver
We love eating, so why not celebrate love while eating? It just makes sense, especially on Valentine’s Day.
If you want to stick to sweatpants or simply don’t feel like going all out at a restaurant, you can get some exceptional (and delicious) grub on February 14 that will leave you fully satisfied.
Whether it’s a quick pick-up/takeout situation or delivery from somewhere you want to support, here’s a handy list of Vancouver restaurants offering Valentine’s Day meals to-go this year.
The Lazy Gourmet
Love Day Dinner Kits, Valentine’s Day Virtual Cooking Class
Address: 1605 W 5th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-734-2507
Edge Catering
Takeout meal and feature options
Address: 1927 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-876-7226
Cocktails and Canapés
Date Night Box, Valentine’s Day Cooking Class
Cafe Medina
Address: 780 Richards Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-879-3114
Pacific Yacht Charters
Phone: 604-689-1227
Address: Mooring Marina, 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver
Maenam
Maenam Take-Home Valentine’s Dinner Sets
Address: 1938 W 4th Ave, Vancouver
Phone: 604-730-5579
Railtown Catering
Phone: 604-428-0800
Address: 397 Railway Street, Vancouver
Fresh Ideas Start Here
Address: #180 7515 Market Crossing, Burnaby
Phone: 604-398-3987 – Ext1
Address: 2959 West Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-398-3987 – Ext2