8 standout Valentine's Day feasts to enjoy at home in Vancouver

We love eating, so why not celebrate love¬†while eating? It just makes sense, especially on Valentine’s Day.

If you want to stick to sweatpants or simply don’t feel like going all out at a restaurant, you can get some exceptional (and delicious) grub on February 14 that will leave you fully satisfied.

Whether it’s a quick pick-up/takeout situation or delivery from somewhere you want to support, here’s a handy list of Vancouver restaurants offering Valentine’s Day meals to-go this year.

Love Day Dinner Kits, Valentine’s Day Virtual Cooking Class

Address: 1605 W 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-734-2507

Takeout meal and feature options

Address: 1927 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-876-7226

Date Night Box, Valentine’s Day Cooking Class

Valentine’s Day Brunch Kits

Address: 780 Richards Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-879-3114

A Valentine’s Dinner For 2

Phone: 604-689-1227

Address: Mooring Marina, 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Maenam Take-Home Valentine’s Dinner Sets

Address: 1938 W 4th Ave, Vancouver

Phone: 604-730-5579

Valentine’s To-Go

Phone: 604-428-0800

Address: 397 Railway Street, Vancouver

Valentine’s Day Kits

Address: #180 7515 Market Crossing, Burnaby

Phone: 604-398-3987 – Ext1

Address: 2959 West Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-398-3987 – Ext2

