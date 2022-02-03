FoodRestaurants & BarsFood EventsSpecials & Deals

8 standout Valentine's Day feasts to enjoy at home in Vancouver

Hanna McLean
|
Feb 3 2022, 8:40 pm
8 standout Valentine's Day feasts to enjoy at home in Vancouver
Courtesy Edge Catering
We love eating, so why not celebrate love while eating? It just makes sense, especially on Valentine’s Day.

If you want to stick to sweatpants or simply don’t feel like going all out at a restaurant, you can get some exceptional (and delicious) grub on February 14 that will leave you fully satisfied.

Whether it’s a quick pick-up/takeout situation or delivery from somewhere you want to support, here’s a handy list of Vancouver restaurants offering Valentine’s Day meals to-go this year.

The Lazy Gourmet

Love Day Dinner Kits, Valentine’s Day Virtual Cooking Class

Photo: Jenny-Liu

Address: 1605 W 5th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-734-2507

Instagram

Edge Catering

Takeout meal and feature options

Braised Beef Short Ribs port + red wine jus, potato pave (Courtesy Edge Catering)

Address: 1927 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-876-7226

Instagram

Cocktails and Canapés

Date Night Box, Valentine’s Day Cooking Class

Courtesy Cocktails and Canapés

Cafe Medina

Valentine’s Day Brunch Kits

Valentine's Day to-go

Cafe Medina

Address: 780 Richards Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-879-3114

Instagram

Pacific Yacht Charters

A Valentine’s Dinner For 2

Phone: 604-689-1227
Address: Mooring Marina, 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Instagram

Maenam

Maenam Take-Home Valentine’s Dinner Sets

Photo: Octane Collective

Address: 1938 W 4th Ave, Vancouver
Phone: 604-730-5579

Instagram

Railtown Catering

Valentine’s To-Go

Courtesy Railtown Catering

Phone: 604-428-0800
Address: 397 Railway Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Fresh Ideas Start Here

Valentine’s Day Kits

Courtesy Fresh Ideas Start Here

Address: #180 7515 Market Crossing, Burnaby
Phone: 604-398-3987 – Ext1

Address: 2959 West Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-398-3987 – Ext2

Instagram

